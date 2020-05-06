As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and in Fayette County, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday issued a new proclamation allowing for the opening of more types of businesses.
Fayette County as of Wednesday morning has 25 confirmed cases after 306 tests, according to state figures
One of those cases is at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, which confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, May 4. No further information on this individual case was shared because of privacy regulation.
The safety of the residents and staff of Grandview Health Care Center remains top priority during this challenging time, ABCM said in a statement, and it is doing everything possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 within its facility. An area has been designated to isolate positive or suspected cases to limit the spread. Staff will continue to be screened prior to the beginning of each shift, and residents are closely monitored throughout the day and night. Testing for all residents and staff will also be conducted in the next few days.
Iowa state health officials said Wednesday the state has seen 12 new COVID-19 deaths from the previous day, bringing the state’s total to 219.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also announced another one-day jump in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus by 293 from Tuesday to Wednesday. There have been nearly 10,500 cases confirmed in the state of more than 63,000 people tested, according to the state’s online coronavirus tracking dashboard. The increases were announced the same day that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Iowa’s strategy to combat the spread of the virus and to thank the administration for federal help to that end.
Wednesday afternoon, Reynolds issued a proclamation lifting coronavirus-mitigation closures on dentists, campgrounds, drive-in theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas in all 99 counties. Reynolds also is allowing in Fayette County the opening of some retail businesses closed by her previous order and letting fitness centers to let in one at a time patrons by appointment..
Grandview Health Care Center staff is also staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure they are taking all of the appropriate steps.
“We extend our thanks to Jes Wegner, and the Fayette County Public Health Team, along with Lisa Roberts, and the Fayette County Emergency Management Team, for being valuable Fayette County Health Care Partners for Grandview Health Care Center, Oelwein Health Care Center and other Fayette County health care providers,” said Craig Allen, Grandview Health Care Center Administrator. “This group has met almost monthly for the past three years and actively participated in multiple county-wide Emergency Preparedness drills including pandemic situations. These drills and partnerships, along with the assistance from ABCM Corporation, has helped us prepare and react to our first positive case.”
ABCM Corporation has been preparing for and implementing infection control procedures within their facilities since the onset of COVID-19. For the past two months, a corporate ABCM pandemic team of dedicated personnel have been working in close contact with the local and state health departments, as well as monitoring guidance from the federal government, to prevent and manage the spread of coronavirus.
Each of ABCM Corporation’s 31 locations has a designated pandemic team member assigned to them as a resource to reach out to for support, as well as relaying consistent communications and guidance.
“ABCM Corporation has not only been preparing all of our locations over the past several months since the increased risk of COVID-19 spreading to Iowa, but has also had a thorough pandemic plan in place for over 10 years,” Allen said. “The support from Corporate, along with the preparation over the past few months helped our team to remain calm and equipped as to what to do next when we received the positive case results. Inside our walls we are operating like a well-oiled machine. We hold staff briefings twice daily to keep our employees updated and to gain their valuable input and ideas.”
Grandview Health Care Center is one of 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers owned and operated by ABCM Corporation in Iowa. In addition, ABCM Corporation owns or manages 24 independent and assisted livings throughout the state.
The Associated Press contributed to this report as did Daily Register staff members Deb Kunkle and Chris Baldus.