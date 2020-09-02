Oelwein Online begins; district files for accreditation

Oelwein Online students began classes on Tuesday.
Oelwein Schools administrators have also filed for accreditation for the program through the Department of Education, which said it received the application, Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring said Wednesday.
Three Oelwein district teachers and Letzring kept busy Tuesday assisting families curbside with technology and answering their phone calls.
“They would drive up in their vehicle and we would help them with whatever device they had, like to help them get logged in, or any tech question they needed assistance with,” she said.
She said she wishes she had logged how many phone calls were taken.
“It pretty much rang nonstop from 7:30 to, I left at 6, and the phone was still ringing,” she said. “A staff member was here until 8 last night. She said the last call was at 7:56, so we were answering calls all day.”
Nearly 200 — 194 — students have signed up, and Letzring said the number is still fluctuating. Once the Department approves their application for accreditation, the district will be able to allow open enrollment into the online program from students living in other districts.
“It was busy but really good,” Letzring said of the first day.
“For a lot of families it’s been a good surprise for them, meaning they weren’t sure what to expect but they were happy their student ended up really liking learning online.”
She heard from families that kids really enjoyed the online option for education.
“A lot are wondering if this will be available next year,” she said. “The answer is yes to that, this is something we as a district plan on continuing… Definitely our hope for next school year is getting open enrollment for the online program.”
“Basically it’s a form the DE sends out,” Letzring said of the Oelwein Online application for accreditation.
On it, administrators explained plans to provide equal access as required by law, such as:
• By providing all students devices and assisting families to sign up for internet access plans to meet their budget.
• For students on a specialized education plan such as a 504 or individual education plan, those plans will be followed and services will still be provided. Specially designed instruction minutes for instance, which are required in an IEP, are offered through Zoom as proposed, she said.
All Oelwein Online content is offered through EdGenuity, which is a company of educators accredited through several groups including Cognia, formerly AdvancED which in 2006 folded in the K-12 regional accrediting body North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI) (edgenuity.com/about-edgenuity/accreditation).
Its online classes meet federal Common Core and Iowa Core Curriculum standards, among other states’ standards. EdGenuity’s Iowa course list includes honors courses for some high school English, biology, chemistry and physics classes, plus 13 Advanced Placement courses. The list is at https://www.edgenuity.com/course-lists/Edgenuity-Iowa-Course-List.pdf.
“They’re all Iowa-certified teachers through EdGenuity,” Letzring said, noting they introduced themselves to the students on day one. “The teachers are very much connected to what they’re doing in the classroom.”
Yes, there are physical education classes on EdGenuity.
“EdGenuity follows the same standards as what they’re learning at school,” Letzring said. “Say for third grade — they’re required to meet (standards taught) in third grade PE. It’s just taught in a different way because they’re not with a bunch of kids.”
The state requires 30 hours a week. As with postsecondary online school, there is some flexibility to scheduling.
“The kids have flexible schedules so they can work on schoolwork anytime during the day as long as they get the number of hours required,” Letzring said.
What the work looks like varies depending on the grade level but students split their time among working on the computer, meeting on Zoom and working on assignments “off the computer,” Letzring said, referring to worksheets and writing reports to be turned in.
“There’s a lot of things they could be doing offline, then they have to submit it to EdGenuity,” she said.
ONLINE ACCESS FOR ALL
Based on the Oelwein Schools community survey last spring, the district had lower numbers without access than initially thought, Superintendent Josh Ehn said. The survey data indicated “that we don’t need a district-wide approach to serve that population when there’s resources available from local providers already.”
“They have a checklist to become essentially eligible for their price reduction, and it’s really affordable,” Ehn said.
Administrators helped a few who have called in get set up with internet discounts through local providers.
“We have a tiered system based on how different resources could be allocated to support those families, and those things are going to be rolling out in the next couple of weeks to those individuals that have reached out to us and indicated a need,” Ehn said last week.
Parents with students still needing an internet service provider can communicate to the student’s building administrator, and they will be assisted on a case-by-case basis “based on students’ age, how many kids in the household, online versus in-person education,” Ehn said.