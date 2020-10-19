Oelwein Online gains accreditation from Department of Ed

The Oelwein Community School District has recently received approval from the Iowa Department of Education indicating its successful completion of the accreditation process for Oelwein Online, the district announced Monday. The accreditation process now allows the district to continue its work in developing an entirely online school.
Oelwein Online is now a standalone K-12 School that can accept open enrollment applications for students wanting an entirely online education for fall 2021. All of the reporting and testing that is required by traditional schools will also be required of Oelwein Online. Until now, Oelwein’s Online instruction had been considered a program that is nested underneath each of its brick and mortar buildings.
Oelwein Online currently has a principal, building secretary and three full time teachers, along with a handful of part time teachers to support around 150 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
"The idea for online education has been batted around before as the District has worked to provide K-12 1:1 computers to each student," Superintendent Josh Ehn said, noting the community and schools have long been "progressive in building educational programs that ensure all students get what they need."
"The pandemic was the spark we needed to make these ideas a reality," Ehn said. "I am excited to be a part of this work and to build an educational system that will thrive into the next decade.”
The district currently partners with Edgenuity to provide the desired curriculum. As stated in the application, the district intends to grow its own curriculum over time as it builds capacity, enrollment, and staffing to complete its very own delivery model.
"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to continue to grow in the numbers of students we can serve," Principal Jacklyn Letzring added. "This allows us to not only serve the students in our community but those students who prefer online education across the state."