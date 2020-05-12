The Oelwein schools are planning a “drive-up” commencement parade or car cruise on Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m.
Valedictorian Nicholas Dittmer will give the student speech after a welcome from High School Principal Travis Druvenga and advice for seniors from Superintendent Josh Ehn.
The stage will be set up near the Champ Husky Dog Statue and High School Gym Entrance.
“This year it will look different as we modify to fit within COVID-19 social distancing restrictions,” Ehn and Druvenga wrote to graduates and parents, dated May 1.
A car parade of graduates will follow the ceremony.
Graduates and families are asked to attend in their cars. Access to the student parking lot across Eighth Avenue Southeast from the High School will be reserved for graduates and staff. Only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed in.
All other attendees are asked to park along the parade route to congratulate graduates as they drive by. According to a map included, the parade will travel from the statue toward the central office, but will turn right before it to drive back past Little Husky Learning Center, loop around the Middle School front lot and snake back around the Williams Center for the Arts and Wellness Center to the front of the High School.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Youtube and on KOEL 950 AM.
What’s more:
● The Senior Awards Ceremony will be streamed live online Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
● Students can sign-up for a time slot to return their laptop and clean out lockers through May 15. The sign-up can be found on the district website.
“We hold the right to modify plans as weather and restrictions are tightened or lifted prior to the ceremony,” Ehn said.
“It is ultimately our hope to provide a fun and inclusive way to celebrate the accomplishments of our students while also keeping everyone safe.”
“We understand our Commencement plans are far from perfect, but we really hope we can make it fun, memorable, and meaningful,” Ehn added.
Oelwein has no involvement with baccalaureate.
Oelwein’s prom has been canceled and the schools have asked parents and the community to look at hosting.