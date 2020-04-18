The latest proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds implementing additional measures to protect Iowans in RMCC Region 6 includes directing peace officers to help the general public adhere to stricter guidelines in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said his officers are being patient with a sometimes impatient public.
“We have not had to cite anyone for restriction guidelines. Our officers are conscious that these guidelines will take an adjustment for many people,” Logan told the Daily Register late Thursday. “We are and will continue to be as patient as we can while people work to comply with the restrictions. Our officers have had numerous conversations with many groups to remind them about social distancing and the governor’s restrictions.”
Logan reported his department has implemented several policies and procedural adjustments in reference to officers’ duties and call response. Many protocols have been put in place to minimize exposure and then subsequent decontamination of officers after responding to various call types.
“Our staff has adapted very well, and they are taking all of the procedures and decontamination steps seriously. We have several other policies that will be put in place depending on how the virus progresses,” the chief said, looking forward. He added that the city of Oelwein is taking every step to provide his staff with the necessary protective equipment.
“We remind the public that our officers maintaining distance, when possible, is not being rude. Instead, maintaining our distance is an act of caring so that the potential for virus spread is minimized. Our citizens can be proud of the efforts of our officers and first responders. They are tackling this issue head-on and recognize the risks that are in front of them. The threat of exposure is real and everyone, not just the first responders, need to take it seriously,” Logan said.
The chief said his officers have not had a significant issue with people following the social guidelines other than efforts to have certain group sizes disperse. He said their efforts will continue as restrictions are evolving.
Although the current restrictions making for less people out and about in the community, Logan said calls for police service have not seen a significant decrease. He said officers continue to be busy responding to citizens’ concerns, complaints, and reports of crime.
“Unfortunately, we have a large number of people that are not following the recommendations and guidelines to only go out for an essential purpose. The choice made by these individuals can have a serious negative impact on the spread of this virus and on how long the restrictions will be put into place,” said Chief Logan. “With Northeast Iowa now being deemed a level 10 virus concern, everyone needs to comply with the recommendations.”
The chief said that so far, his department has not observed a spike in specific crime areas, but unfortunately, there is neither a decrease in criminal activity. He said for the most part, this is due to lack of following the recommendations of limiting contact with others.
“Far too many people are treating this virus as a ‘it doesn’t impact me’ situation,” Logan said. He said those same behaviors have been observed in various other parts of the country and Iowa and those are the areas that are seeing high rates of positive test results.
“Until we change our behavior, this will get worse. Each individual has the ability and the responsibility to decrease the spread of this virus by strictly following the recommendations,” the Chief said.
“Our officers, fire personnel, and medical personnel will continue to do what we can to help the public. It is time for the public to help those officials by doing everything they can to limit activity outside their home. We get that people do not want to be cooped up in their homes, but that is a short-term sacrifice in comparison to the many sacrifices that generations before us have had to make during their lives,” he said.