A 21-year-old Fayette man was arrested last week in the Oct. 9, 2018, burglary of the Oelwein Fareway store.
Andrew James Nagel, of Fayette, made an initial appearance on Thursday, April 2, in Fayette County District Court for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. The court appointed an attorney to represent Nagel and set bail at $5,000.
According to the criminal complaint filed April 1 by the Oelwein Police Department, officers responded to a motion alarm from Fareway at 10:34 p.m., Oct. 9, 2018, and found damage to a south window and $537.41 in cigarette packs missing from the store's tobacco section.
An investigation led to Nagel as a suspect. His debit card had been used earlier that day in a transaction at the store and an officer matched shoe prints at the scene to shoes Nagel was wearing when he was arrested on a separate case, the complaint says.
Nagel's shoes also matched shoes on securing footage, it says.
In a separate set of cases, Oelwein Police arrested Nagel Wednesday morning after burglaries and attempted burglaries in northeast Oelwein. He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and attempted second-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
These latest accusations including him allegedly entering a home in the 1330 block of 6th St. Northeast on April 1 and rummaging through kitchen cupboards while the homeowner was sleeping inside.