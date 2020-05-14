Oelwein High School’s modified Commencement Ceremony begins at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 17, in front of the school.
This drive-up ceremony will be broadcast on KOEL 950 AM Radio, as well as video being streamed on Zoom Webcast and Facebook Live.
“Thank you for your patience and support as we attempt to do our best to honor the accomplishments of the OHS Class of 2020!” said High School Principal Travis Druvenga in emailed guidance sent to families.
Weather
There is a slight chance of adverse weather on Sunday, especially early in the day. If necessary, the administrators will move the ceremony from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to adjust for weather. This decision would be made no later than 11 a.m.
Attire
All graduates should be wearing their caps and gowns. Students are invited to wear their cords, medallions and so on. Decoration of caps is allowed, as long as it is school-appropriate.
Families and number of cars
Due to organizational and equity factors, administrators ask that there be only one car per graduate. If there are extenuating circumstances for a family that will require a second vehicle, this must be pre-approved by Oelwein administration. Any second vehicles will be parked in the back of the parking lot, where an unobstructed view cannot be guaranteed. To request a second vehicle, email OHS Principal Travis Druvenga at tdruvenga@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Arrival Times/Assigned Parking
This will be done alphabetically, and graduating seniors will have assigned arrival times based on where their name falls in the alphabet. Staff will be ready to assist them in parking.
Seniors should enter from the North Entrance to the school from the corner of Eighth Avenue SE and Fourth Street NE (unpaved lot). There will be two checkpoints in order to ensure proper placement of cars.
Arrival Times Alphabetically by last name of the graduate (move back by two hours if ceremonies would have to go later due to weather:
1:25 p.m., A through C (11 total)
1:30 p.m., D through H (16 total)
1:35 p.m., K through N (nine total)
1:40 p.m., P through R (14 total)
1:45 p.m., S through T (13 total)
1:50 p.m., V through Z (six total)
Convertibles/Trucks
Students are allowed to ride in convertibles or in the back of a truck. Administrators ask that those people in “exposed” settings such as these refrain from any physical interactions with any of the other attendees. The family and student assume full risk and liability if they choose to ride in the back of a truck.
Conferral of Diplomas
Cars will be dismissed alphabetically out of the parking lot, and will pull up directly in front of the “Champ” Husky dog statue. OHS staff will assist with this process. There is a stage where the student’s diploma will be waiting. They will get out of the car, go onto the stage to get their diploma and flower, and pose for pictures.
The family may get out of their car to take pictures. A school representative will be taking photos for the yearbook. Please be courteous of time; the district is attempting to keep this whole process to about one minute per student.
Processional Loop
After receiving their diploma, graduates in their cars are asked to drive a “processional loop” along the complex past the football field, middle school, and Willams Center before returning to the parking lot for the “presentation of the class.”
Information will be provided at the ceremony on where to drive during the procession, how to re-park for the presentation of the entire class, and how the community can participate, Druvenga said.
Presentation of the Class of 2020
After the “processional loop,” admins would like all cars to return to the parking lot for the official presentation of the Class of 2020 and the moving of tassels. If they are comfortable doing so, each graduate is invited to step outside of their car for the moving of their tassels, and may throw their cap, if they wish, after Mr. Druvenga says, “Ladies and Gentlemen, I proudly present to you the Oelwein High School Class of 2020.”