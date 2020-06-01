Oelwein High School ball players gathered in a somewhat distanced manner at the Oelwein Sports Complex on Monday to run through drills.
And by “drills,” Oelwein head softball coach Bob Lape said he meant both types, athletic training and novel coronavirus-conscious procedures.
Last week, coaches met with Superintendent Josh Ehn and discussed protocols in place.
“Obviously safety is the number one priority,” Oelwein head baseball coach Jason Gearhart said.
Coaches checked temperatures, questioned players to ensured they were COVID-19-symptom-free, and ensured they brought a personal water supply to practice. The school bought each summer ball player their own helmet, both coaches said. They also collected waivers from players.
“We stress, communication is key,” Gearhart said. “If you are ill please do not come to practice, and let us know what is going on.”
Rather than using the dugout fountain, players were instructed to bring their own water.
“The school doesn’t want everybody using the same water source,” Gearhart explained. “Normally we have a fountain in our dugout and the kids all (would) use that, but they’ll be bringing their own. If they show up at practice and they don’t have water, they will need to go home and get water... We’re viewing not having water as a safety issue,” Gearhart said, noting Oelwein’s forecast of highs in the 80s all week and affirming concerns were of heat stroke.
Heat stroke may occur when body temperature reaches 104 Fahrenheit such as during exertion in hot weather and is indicated by such symptoms as confusion, agitation, slurred speech, delirium, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing and heart rate and headache according to Mayo Clinic.
Common COVID-19 symptoms in both adults and children are fever and cough, but kids are less likely to be short of breath, according to a doctor-reviewed article from Johns Hopkins Medicine. Children can have sore throat, excessive fatigue and diarrhea. They may also have pneumonia with or without obvious symptoms.
“We have purchased every kid a helmet, so that’ll be taken care of,” Gearhart said. “A few of our own players have their own bats, not very many. Bats are very expensive. We’ll be sanitizing bats before and after practice. That should be the only shared equipment will be bats. Players will not have to worry about disinfecting the equipment, the coaches will handle that responsibility.”
Lape said “maybe two” of his softball girls brought their own bats.
“Obviously with asymptomatic transmission we don’t know if someone has it,” Gearhart said of COVID-19. “That's why its important for us to communicate with parents as much as we can about their health. It’s difficult, I have two children ... playing at school this summer, a freshman and an eighth grader. As a parent and a coach I feel responsible for the safety of all these kids. You treat each kid as your own kid when it comes to safety.”
Gearhart said he would be discussing in Monday’s practice ways to replace the postgame high-fiving tradition with something non-contact.
“After the game, kids might after the game take their hats off as a show of sportsmanship,” he said citing personal research and described a personal, quick removal of their cap such as is done to honor the flag.
Plans to travel for away games, which begin June 15, remain in discussion.
“I believe we’ll be taking one or two buses,” Gearhart said. “We discussed if parents want to take their child, that may be an option.”