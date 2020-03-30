Oelwein-based CITY Laundering Co. is an “essential supplier to critical infrastructure” according to federal, state, and local governments.
The commercial laundry posted the news in its website's blog. It's an essential supplier of the following “life-sustaining and critical businesses”: Food processing and agriculture; energy production; critical manufacturing; and public utilities, including water and waste water treatment.
According to an article from CBS-TV2 also posted on the company's website, CITY has more than 800 clients across the Midwest
“There is nothing more personal than the stuff that you have on your body,” CITY president Colin Wetlaufer is quoted. “When you have employees coming to work they need to know it’s hygienically clean, what are we doing to clean stuff.”