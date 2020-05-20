Oelwein Community Schools has received $311,611 in federal CARES Act funding for purchases and costs specifically related to COVID-19, according to a resolution adopted Monday by the School Board.
The Congress passed the CARES Act on March 19, and Iowa Department of Education has received its share of stimulus dollars and allocated them to Iowa schools following Title I funding distribution principles.
Some dollars generated through the CARES Act will be dedicated by code and by Iowa Department of Education for distribution to local non-public education partners, the resolution states, naming Sacred Heart Elementary.
The Oelwein School Board specifically approved authorizing the superintendent to reimburse Oelwein faculty or staff where there has been a personal implication caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, naming:
• Hazard pay for employees continuing to working on the front lines, not to exceed 25% of regular pay for hours worked from March 17-29;
• Reimbursement for costs associated with communicating with students during continuous learning; and use of staff at home internet.
Remaining CARES Act funds may be used, the approved resolution said, for educational areas impacted by COVID-19 such as:
• Professional development for blended learning/teaching,
• Licensing of a district wide Learning Management System,
• Technology hardware/software,
• COVID-19 safety and cleaning supplies, and other educational resources.