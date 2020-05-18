The Oelwein School Board approved on Monday in remote session the sale of the Harlan Elementary School Building to Dave Moore for $1,000 but with restrictive covenants. It removed the requirement of performance bond on the asbestos “trusting he’s going to take care of it,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said, yet included a restrictive covenant that he needs to start working on the building in 120 days and have it ready with a valid "certificate of occupancy" from the city of Oelwein within 36 months (three years) of the warranty deed, or else the district can buy it back for $1. In the same motion, the district stated intent to set aside $200,000 in a special account, the rough amount estimated earlier this year for abatement and demolition.
The board also approved:
• Non-union 2020-21 contracts to be sent to staff.
• Modifying the 2020-21 calendar, as recommended by the district Blended Learning Task Force, to begin Aug. 20, with the first 20 days of school until Sept. 21 being used to train students about distance technology such as Zoom and Seesaw in case of a potential COVID-19 shutdown, try to address social-emotional needs and do “gap learning” on things potentially left out at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The school year would start Sept. 21 with 80-day semesters. This was after hearing it would comply with the master contract and the 1,080 contact hour state requirement after Aug. 23.
• Approved a non-binding “letter of intent” to Sacred Heart officials to lease the Sacred Heart gym.
“The true motion will come from our attorney’s office,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “That will have to be approved by Sacred Heart.”
• A large portion of the meeting was spent discussing public financing options with financial advisor Matthew Gillaspie from Piper Sandler.
