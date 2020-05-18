The Oelwein School Board approved on Monday in remote session the sale of the Harlan Elementary School Building, located at 412 Second Ave. NW, to Oelwein Area Historical Society President and Coliseum owner Dave Moore for $1,000 but with a restrictive covenant.
Moore was unable to receive a performance bond to abate asbestos on the building.
“Instead of letting the deal die, I went back to him and did a trade,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. He has to have the facility done in three years instead of five years, moves the time table up ... trusting he’s going to take care of it.”
The covenant in board documents says Moore needs to start working on the building in 120 days and have it ready with a valid “certificate of occupancy” from the city of Oelwein within 36 months (three years) of the warranty deed, or else the district can buy it back for $1.In the same motion, the district stated intent to set aside $200,000 in a special account, the approximate amount estimated earlier this year for asbestos abatement and demolition.
“We’re moving the time table up … so it’s not sitting idle,” Ehn said. “We’re removing the requirement for the performance bond on the asbestos, trusting he’s going to take care of it on his own anyway.”
“I know there’s concerns from the city that they don’t want it to fall into disrepair,” Ehn said. “I said to them, as long as I’m here we’ll honor our commitment to take it back if it turns into disrepair … because it will forever be labeled the Harlan Building no matter what it turns into.”
Ehn said with the potential loss of SAVE statewide-penny revenue with sales tax potentially down over the next few months, the district could stand to not spend the tear-down money right now.
“This is $200,000 we don’t necessarily have to spend right now to tear it down and we can save that and put it toward other projects that might be more impactful for kids,” Ehn said. “After months and months, I would recommend, let’s let Dave take a shot at it and move on.”
Ehn recommended accepting the purchase agreement as written, asking for board input.
“With Dave’s experience rehabilitating the Coliseum, he would be a good choice to do this for the Harlan building,” board member Charlene Stocker said.
Board member Bob Kalb asked if the district would have to put the building on the books as a potential liability for cleanup “until Mr. Moore has it completed.”
“From an audit standpoint it’s not going to be reflected on our books,” business manager Michael Rueber said.
“If you’re talking in the dark recesses of our mind, and not too distant future being two or three years, you know as well as I do the cost of remediation only goes up over time it seems,” Rueber said. “We don’t know if it’s going to go up astronomically in three years.”
“A potential solution, if you do want to hedge bets on it, Bob,” Ehn said, “thinking about the short-term memory, we could take some cash and put it in a three-year CD, isolate for this project and after three years, if he completes it, money’s still ours, we have earned some good interest on it, and if not, we have money set aside in a kitty to do what we need to do, which is tear it down.”
“I’m not disagreeing with the recommendation,” Kalb said and echoed budgeting for cleanup until that time.
Stocker amended her motion to put the estimated $200,000 for asbestos and demolition into a special account, which passed.