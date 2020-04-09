The Oelwein School Board in an emergency session Thursday night approved updates to its emergency resolution related to the current shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also approved a labor contract with the Oelwein Support Staff Association that includes a 2.16% total package pay increase.
The board amended its emergency resolution text to extend the shutdown to April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19, as Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended, and other changes.
The other changes Superintendent Josh Ehn outlined were affirming the district's initial verbal position on online learning, a pay extension for hourly classified staff up to "through the end of the school year if that becomes necessary" and allowing meetings to be conducted through teleconference, anything from phone to video, and live-streamed. Comments may be limited to written form, in the resolution.
Regarding online learning, the Department of Education has issued guidance that allows school districts to provide either voluntary educational enrichment opportunities to students or required educational services.
“After studying this to a great extent, the administrative team felt there were too many barriers to create online learning and make it equitable for all students; therefore, we will make online learning voluntary," Ehn said, a choice the resolution also specifies.
In voluntary educational enrichment, "participation by students is not required and will not be graded other than voluntary completion of concurrent enrollment courses and credit recovery," the resolution says.
"Roll-out will be on Monday," Ehn said.
The support staff ratified the contract about March 17 and Ehn was notified about March 18, OSSA rep Amanda Emery said last month.
Ehn asked the board to approve the OSSA contract for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, before the regular April 20 meeting in order to conduct work to get contracts out.