Oelwein School Board approved on Monday modifying the 2020-21 calendar to begin Aug. 20, as recommended by the district Blended Learning Task Force.
The first 20 days of school until Sept. 21 would hold “no new learning,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said, noting “We’re going to hold off on all those things until Sept. 21.”
Rather, the month would be used to train students about distance technology such as Zoom and Seesaw in case of a potential COVID-19 shutdown, try to address social-emotional needs and do “gap learning” on things potentially left out at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
The school year would start Sept. 21 with 80-day semesters.
Approval came after the board heard the plan would comply with the master contract which Ehn said starts in early August — citing attorneys who spoke to the superintendents group he takes part in — and the 1,080 contact hours the state requires after Aug. 23.
The Blended Learning Task Force continues to work on its Return to Learn Plan, which consists of pages of questions which in many areas need more guidance from the state to address, according to Ehn who sits in the group.
Such as, for the question of what summer sports would look like, it brings up how the district would allow kids to travel.
He said it’s understandable the Department of Education may need to seek answers from “up the flagpole” at the state level.