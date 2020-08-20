Oelwein students grades 5-12 who are involved in virtual learning and off-campus schooling can still take advantage of school lunch pricing and pick up optional Grab and Go meals on their days away.
Families DO NOT need to order a meal for on-campus students.
The meals are for anyone who is virtually learning or who is not on-campus that day.
“If it’s a Cohort A day, then B and virtual learners could get it,” said Halie Roth, who heads the food service department.
Meals will be charged through the student’s lunch account, whether on the free, reduced or paid plan.
K-4 will start on their first day of school Aug. 25.
A link to ordering meals is on the school website, www.oelweinschools.com, under the Back To School tab. Families will need their student’s four digit lunch pin number to order the meal, so if you do not know this number, please ask your child.
Meals need to be ordered by parents from 2 p.m. the day before to 9 a.m. the day of pick-up. Late orders will not be filled. Pick-up time is from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. only.
The lunch menu offered for in school students will be the same as the grab and go option. Breakfast will be offered at pickup for the next day if ordered, with a separate account charge for breakfast.
All meals will be picked up daily from the High School. Parents can pick up meals for their children. The district will use the cafeteria doors to the right of the Husky Dog for pick up.
Staff will have a checklist of who ordered meals and then check off once picked up and verified. Staff will then use that verified form to charge the meals they received per their account.