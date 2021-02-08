On Friday, Feb. 12, all Oelwein School District buildings will be dismissing at 1 p.m. to allow for the first round of staff vaccinations, the district posted to social media Monday.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn explained the prioritization process to the Daily Register last week.
“We were asked by Fayette County Public Health to place our staff into two tiers based on a handful of indicators including age and co-morbidity issues," Ehn said. "We did our best to comply as we provided a list.”