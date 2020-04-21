There will be another incentive for families of children 18 and younger to stop by one of the Oelwein school district's six lunch distribution sites on Wednesday, April 22: McDonald’s will donate a free Happy Meal when children pick up their Grab-and-Go meal that day.
Mary Beth Steggall reported McDonald’s staff read about the school Grab-and-Go Lunch program and “wanted to be a part of doing something special” so the restaurant manager in Charles City elected to donate.
Charles City is the corporate office for the Oelwein McDonald's, and owner Scott Soifer has made many donations to communities, said Kristin Cates, first assistant manager in Oelwein. Just during COVID-19 times, he has donated Happy Meals, offered bundles and free iced coffees for emergency responders, for instance.
The Oelwein cooks and support staff were serving nearly 500 Grab-and-Go meal bags a day to families, Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said. The bags include a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the next morning.
“This too is starting to wane a little bit, our numbers are coming down,” Ehn said. “The more meals we serve, the more money we get back as a reimbursement from the USDA.”
Serving more meals will help cover the input costs, which do not change.
Each day Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. bagged lunches are served.
Ehn encouraged all families with children up to 18 years old in the community to make use of the free meals.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, you can get free meals every day if you are birth through 18 years old and in Oelwein (or Hazleton),” he said. “They don’t check residency or anything. So the more meals we give out, the better.”
Sites are:
• Harlan Elementary parking lot, 412 Second Ave. NW;
• Hazleton City Hall, 111 Third St. N., Hazleton;
• High School gym entrance, 315 Eighth Ave. SE;
• Parkside Elementary, 301 Sixth Ave. SW;
• Sacred Heart Elementary, 601 First Ave. SW; and
• Wings Park Elementary driveway, 111 Eighth Ave. NE.
The menu is subject to change in the event something is out of stock.