Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the Oelwein Schools will complete parent-teacher conferences via telephone this year. Teachers will call parents at the scheduled or requested times.
Links to schedule or request times can be found below.
•Elementary Buildings: Monday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. Schedule at https://rb.gy/vocf3w.
•Middle School: Monday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. Schedule at https://rb.gy/xrcgh5.
•High School: Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. Schedule at https://rb.gy/bwosc3.