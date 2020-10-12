 

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the Oelwein Schools will complete parent-teacher conferences via telephone this year. Teachers will call parents at the scheduled or requested times.

Links to schedule or request times can be found below.

•Elementary Buildings: Monday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. Schedule at https://rb.gy/vocf3w.

•Middle School: Monday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. Schedule at https://rb.gy/xrcgh5.

•High School: Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. Schedule at https://rb.gy/bwosc3.

 
 
 
 
 

