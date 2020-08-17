Oelwein students will head back to school on various days this week and next amid the ongoing pandemic.
For grades 5-12, Middle- and High School, students in Cohort A will begin school on Thursday, Aug. 20. Students in Cohort B will start on Friday, Aug. 21. These two buildings will open at 7:50 a.m. with classes from 8:10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Virtual days will require student work, from three to six hours a day of it according to Thursday’s School Board meeting.
“(Teachers will be) scheduling appointments on non-contact days,” High School Principal Tim Hadley told the School Board Thursday. “Those off days they’re going to have required work to do.”
“We felt the older kids were more capable of supplanting their learning with some online resources,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said Thursday.
Ehn gave an analogy.
“Imagine we go to football practice and I show you how to kick field goals then I expect you to come back and practice on your own,” he said.
“Then I come back and give you feedback.
“That’s what we’re hoping to replicate in that direct delivery then supplant it with online at home.”
According to the Iowa Department of Education, schools can start the year with a hybrid learning model provided that over any two week period, no more than half of the instruction can take place remotely.
“We’re looking at at least a semester before we contemplate going back,” Ehn said. For families, the district planned for the current schedule over the whole year.
Board member Bob Kalb asked Ehn about an analogy about a student who isn’t in school for two days. “Are they going to be able to contact teachers?”
Ehn said the state is providing virtual classroom resources through SeeSaw and Google classroom. “So when they’re home they’re not just going to be floundering around. We’re recommending that secondary students 5-12 should be expecting three or four to six hours of work,” Ehn said.
“Snow days — those are out the window — those are virtual school days now,” Ehn added.
For levels K-4, school will start Tuesday, Aug. 25. Students will attend Monday through Friday from 8:05 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Junior kindergarten and kindergarten will attend Little Husky Learning Center. First grade will attend Parkside Elementary. Second and third grade will attend Wings Park Elementary. Fourth grade will attend the Sacred Heart school building.
Oelwein Online will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 27. Parent orientation will be Monday, Aug. 24.
As for school photos, grades 5-12 will have them Aug. 24, including for Oelwein Online students, and K-4 attending in-person will have them Aug. 31.
Everyone will be temperature checked upon entering a building. Temperatures at 100.4 or higher will be sent home.
All students will be required to have a mask and wear it when social distancing is not possible.
“We are stopping short of (a) 100% mandate,” Ehn said Thursday. “If things change, if we move to (greater) community spread we may move to 100%.
“I would recommend them (to mask in), lunch lines, busses, passing periods (and) football practice drills,” Ehn said. “We recognize there may be some health concerns, say with a student’s sensory issues and ability to keep (a) face covering on. So we want to give administrators the ability to work through those issues.”
The district is also barring the use of lockers at all its buildings. Students should plan to carry a backpack, Ehn said.
Gym will be held both days the older students attend school, Hadley said. Gym clothes must be taken home daily and washed.
“The exciting part for me in all of this is we’re really focusing on keeping kids safe,” Ehn said. “A lot of the fluff, the unnecessary is going to go away and it’s going to get down to what they need to know, and they’ll see how important and beneficial teachers really are in their lives.”