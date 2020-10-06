The Oelwein Schools are alerting families of levels JK-4 of a “virtual learning day” test run next Friday, Oct. 16. These students have been attending in-person in smaller, distanced classes in accord with federal and state guidance district plans mirror; 5-12 are partly online.
“This work is being implemented to work on and grow our preparedness to teach/transition to a virtual environment if the situation arises that it would be needed,” Superintendent Josh Ehn wrote in a letter to families dated Oct. 1.
Although there will be no in-person “attendance” on Friday, Oct. 16, students will be required to complete their learning tasks prior to coming back to school on Monday, Oct. 19 to count toward positive attendance.
At home virtual work will vary by teacher and should take between 90 minutes to three hours depending on age and ability.
“Some teachers may test live sessions via Zoom, or test materials on Seesaw,” Ehn said. “Some teachers may send laptops or iPads home, while some send home printed materials and packets. Some teachers may send science or research based activities home that require some family interaction. Each classroom and teacher will likely look different as we try to understand how best to utilize these virtual learning days.”
“While we understand that this may put additional stress on families to find child care, we hope this is also an opportunity for families to plan and prepare for how these situations can be prepared for at home as well,” Ehn wrote.