The Oelwein schools will pay hourly staff through April 12, the School Board decided on Monday, March 23 after amending an emergency resolution made last Thursday, March 17. The board stopped short of offering time and a half.
That portion now reads as follows:
“In light of this districtwide emergency closure, the board authorizes the superintendent to place hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave and to continue to pay them for up to four weeks during the period of school closure, and the board shall reevaluate this authority for any school closure lasting longer than four weeks.”
This was the final motion and was approved 7-0 on a motion by Dana Bostian, seconded by Julie Williams.
The Oelwein School Board had chosen Thursday to pay nearly a week of administrative leave, for March 17-20, and furlough classified staff starting Monday, March 23, allowing them to take unemployment and collect health benefits, and the district would pay a $400 professional development stipend to make up the difference.
The furlough and professional development components were both rescinded on Monday and replaced with administrative leave pay at the recommendation of Superintendent Josh Ehn.
To begin, Ehn further discussed research following the local vote on Thursday.
“Concerns I had about equal employment and fair labor law, those legal barriers have been, not necessarily waived but crossed by the language Iowa Association of School Boards has given us, allowing us to do an administrative leave as opposed to a furlough,” Ehn said.
“There are special ed funding costs that aren’t necessarily directly addressed yet,” Ehn said. “General fund and special ed funds both live in the general fund, and depending how it gets billed or coded, … the auditors will answer for us as far as how we code that out down the road, with the Department of Management … in a couple of months.”
“On Thursday when we passed the resolution, still over half the schools in our [Keystone] AEA had not had board meetings or made decisions,” Ehn said.
"At this point all the schools in our AEA have passed resolutions, and none of them chose to furlough staff," Ehn continued. "All of them chose to pay at least temporarily for the next three weeks, four weeks total. At this point I don’t know anybody else in the state that’s planning to furlough. It’s been made clear to me from talking to folks down in Des Moines that all schools pay employees at least for the first four weeks, of this period.
“I definitely shared my feedback, and the feedback on behalf of the board… if that was their request, it’d have been a lot easier on everybody had it been made earlier, rather than now,” Ehn said.
“I think it’d be in the best interest of our staff, our school district, to pay our employees their current pay raise through April 12, which is the state closure,” he said, referring to the last set day of K-12 school suspension owing to new coronavirus.
Board member Charlene Stocker addressed some legal wording with which many classified hourly staff took issue on social media, which terms them as “non-essential staff.”
“We do not hire non-essential people, thank you very much,” Stocker said, noting the wording referred to the position types.
"Non-essential" means, according to the Delaware government, the employee's presence at work during an emergency is not required to assist the agency or division in meeting its operational needs.
However, some of those staff have assisted since the four-week suspension, most notably those serving the grab and go lunches. Others were asked to provide child care at one point.
This "non essential" wording was removed from the amended paragraph of the emergency resolution.
Bostian’s first suggested motion was to place all hourly employees on paid administrative leave for four weeks and pay the employees working during the school suspension, at time and a half — removing the furlough and the professional development stipend.
Discussion put an end to the time and a half, however.
“I’ve heard from many taxpayers, it’s not what they want, to pay the time and a half,” board member Bob Bouska said.
“There’s a lot of businesses [staff] that are not working,” board member Erin Ryan said. “My daughter’s off til April 6 with no pay.”
“I think you ought to be happy to have a job,” board member Bob Kalb said. “Whether you are working or not working is the luck of the draw.”
The final motion was as above, administrative leave for the four weeks but no time and a half.