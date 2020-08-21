Oelwein football’s intrasquad scrimmage scheduled for tonight was canceled because of a potential COVID-19 infection.
“Due to a potential COVID-19 exposure and ongoing investigation we are canceling tonight’s Football Scrimmage,” says a statement issued about an hour before the scheduled start. “This cancellation is happening out of an abundance of caution. Those directly impacted by this investigation will be individually contacted. No other information will be shared at this time to protect those involved.”
The players and coaches gathered for team photos at Huskies Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
Fayette County gas beef experiencing a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 40 new since Aug. 1. July in total saw 44 new cases.