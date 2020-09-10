Oelwein Community Schools received confirmation Thursday from Fayette County Public Health of a positive COVID-19 test of one of its students, Superintendent Josh Ehn said in a news release.
“This afternoon, we notified staff and parents connected to the pod of the kindergarten classroom that was impacted by this exposure,” Ehn wrote in the Thursday email. “Those that have been exposed or considered in close contact will be quarantined for 14 days.
“We want to remind the public that we take extraordinary steps to keep our staff and students healthy and happy,” Ehn said. “The names of those involved will not be shared to protect their privacy. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these complex times.
“As a reminder, if anyone has been exposed or is experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, or difficulty breathing, please see your medical provider and please be sure to report them here,” https://bit.ly/2DR0ruA (shortened, case-sensitive).
COMMUNITY SPREAD RATES
The Oelwein Schools community COVID-19 positivity rate over the last 14 days is 5.0% in Fayette County and 4.6% in Buchanan.
The West Central School community two-week positivity rate is as noted in Fayette County (5.0%).
The Wapsie Valley Schools community virus two-week positivity rate is 18.8% in Bremer, 9.3% in Black Hawk, and as noted in Fayette and Buchanan.
The Starmont School community two-week positivity rate is 12.8% in Delaware County, 5.4% in Clayton, and as noted in Fayette and Buchanan.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg community two-week positivity rate is 13.8% in Chickasaw and as noted in Bremer and Fayette.