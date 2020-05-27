Oelwein High School is open this week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for students to retrieve any personal items left and to return books and computers if needed.
Wings Park, Little Husky Learning Center and Oelwein Middle School parents will be able to get student belongings and return school items from Monday, June 1, to Friday, June 5, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Student items should be in the hallway and clearly labeled.
Schools will limit access to 10 people in the building at a time.
The district will allow students to keep devices over the summer if they choose to.
All school owned textbooks and library books should be returned during this time period.
If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, have a cough, are feeling sick, or have a temperature, do not enter the buildings. Contact the school to make separate arrangements.