The Oelwein Community Schools received confirmation Wednesday night from a teacher who also coaches that the person had received a positive test for the COVID-19 illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, Superintendent Josh Ehn announced early Thursday. The district also unveiled an online tracker for absences owing to the virus causing the current global pandemic.
“We notified staff and parents connected to two pods in these fourth-grade classrooms that have been impacted by this exposure,” Ehn wrote in an email cross-posted to the district's Facebook page. “Additionally we have quarantined the eighth-grade volleyball team and notified their opponents of the upcoming games of those postponements.
“Those that have been considered in close contact will be quarantined for 14 days,” he wrote.
The number in quarantine includes 31 students and two staff in addition to the staffer who tested positive, according to a new online tracking tool for COVID-19 exposures within that the district announced Thursday, oelweinschools.com/covid-19.
“Learning opportunities for all 31 students quarantined will be made available virtually until they are able to return to school,” Ehn said.
“In our efforts to remain as transparent as we can be, we have added a data tracking tool to view current numbers on our district website as we anticipate continued exposures within the district,” Ehn wrote.
“The names of those involved will not be shared to protect their privacy.”
“The positive COVID-19 test reported on Sept. 10, 2020 turned out a false positive,” the district reported on the online tracking tool. “All students and faculty have returned to school.”
“We continue to appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding throughout this process,” Ehn said.