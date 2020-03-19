The Oelwein School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to place classified staff — which includes aides, custodians and secretaries as well as food service and transportation employees — on paid administrative leave for one week, furlough or unemployment insurance for three weeks, and give them a $400 professional development stipend to attend a training.
There was no discussion between the motion and the vote, but extensive dialog beforehand, and the news spread quickly in social media afterward.
Amanda Emery, representing the classified staff union, addressed the board for her members.
"I stated we weren’t looking for something for doing nothing," Emery said afterward. "We would be willing to do work remotely if it was needed ... We could volunteer in the community doing something such as delivering meals on wheels or helping to make sure kids were getting the grab and go lunches if they can’t get to the meal sites.”
She noted the school district is one of the biggest employers in town.
“Paying us could help our community stay moving forward,” she said, “because it would give us the opportunity to not change our spending habits.”
For example, they would be able to continue to support local restaurants, she said.
Emery also pointed out that the food service workers are being paid through a federally funded grant.
District administration said the red in Oelwein's general fund balance year over yearn was a reason to accept state unemployment payments, rather than the district paying classified hourly staff directly, which comes out of the general fund.
All non-essential staff will be furloughed for three weeks starting Monday. They were advised in an email Thursday to begin filing for unemployment.
As of Thursday afternoon, some 180 Iowa school districts had chosen to continue to pay the wages for all employees including hourly employees, according to the Iowa State Education Association. Their general fund balances weren't noted on the list.
Five options, A-E, were presented to the board by their attorney. A sixth option, F, was to do nothing.
Option A — not chosen — was a furlough for four weeks, which would allow staff to collect unemployment.
The state is granting unemployment relief right now — with the new coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency — which amounts to about 66% of past wages.
“A furlough means staff don’t lose their job, and they would keep their benefits — the district would continue to pay health insurance and [so forth],” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Option B — not chosen — was a hybrid. It would’ve put staff on administrative leave pay for this week, the pay period ending Friday. “That would make everybody whole on April 3 payroll,” Ehn said. The April 20 payroll would not be completed. Furlough would be for three weeks beginning Monday, at two-thirds wages.
Option C — chosen — was to place staff on administrative leave this week, place staff on a three-week furlough at two-thirds wages and utilize both Oelwein school resources and state resources in the unemployment category.
“We have an opportunity where we could provide a professional development opportunity for all our classified staff and pay them $400 apiece across the board for attending the professional development,” Ehn said, in noting the difference with option C. “I ran the numbers today, it’s about 40% of the average of take-home pay for a two-week time period for that staff. It’s been calculated that if we ask for unemployment, for a furlough, this opportunity would basically make them whole through the April 20 payroll … so there is financial stability in their bank accounts.”
Option D — not chosen — was to put staff on four weeks of paid administrative leave using district funds.
Option E — not chosen — was largely the same as D — to place staff on four weeks of paid administrative leave with district funds — “only that we would increase the pay of those who work. [They] would get time and a half to try and compensate their time and try and make it equitable,” Ehn said.
At least two commenters said they liked option E.
“The problem of paying everybody and requiring 30% of those we pay to come to work and the other 70% to stay home … I don’t know how practical it is for us to place 50 or 60 people around the community doing volunteer work,” Board member Charlene Stocker said.
Food service staff have been coming in starting Thursday, March 19, to run the temporary food program for breakfast and lunch pickup during the school shutdown.
Additionally, two staff members were asked to provide critical child care for medically-needed personnel on Tuesday, March 17, said aide Sara Klendworth.
“I like option E because it does recognize that there is a difference, that there are some people who are being paid and who are not working, and those that are working are getting a bonus,” Stocker said. “It may be hard to explain to the employee that has to work to get their [furlough pay] while the employee next to them is not working… Option E takes care of that, that’s why I like Option E. If Option C included pay for employees [coming in], I would like Option C.”
“I am in favor of doing administrative leave for four weeks and paying extension employees, with knowing that things may have to change, going another [few] weeks, that’s my opinion,” board member Julie Williams said.
“Option C is admin leave through end of this week, then furlough for three weeks using district resources to provide a supplement to the staff receiving unemployment, which essentially would make the employees full through April 20, 2020,” Ehn said.
“Supplement plus unemployment benefits would equate roughly to what they would have earned under normal circumstances. But all employees would be eligible for that supplement, so the ones who are working through that shutdown would also be eligible to receive that supplement. So in terms of the equity piece, Charlene, that is missing from option C, but perhaps that clarifies… that there is an equity piece built in there with that supplement being on the table for all of the classified hourly staff.”
“There still is a difference for classified who are working versus ones not working, correct?” Stocker said.
“The difference is, the ones who are working are receiving their pay through the district at the rate they are signed for,” Ehn said. “But they also can receive that supplement.
“Whereas the ones on furlough are receiving pay through the unemployment system at roughly two-thirds what it would have been had we not had a shutdown, then that supplement basically makes them whole, to 100%.”
“So the ones that are not working are getting basically a whole paycheck?” Stocker said.
“Correct,” Ehn said.
“No difference?” Stocker asked. “The ones who are working are getting whole paycheck plus the supplement,” Ehn said.