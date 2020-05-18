Editor’s note: Oelwein High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian Nicholas Dittmer delivered the following commencement address on Sunday, May 17:
WELCOME
Good afternoon and welcome to the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. It’s been quite the crazy circumstances these past weeks but like anything else these hard times will come to pass and will only make us stronger for the future and bring us closer to one another.
THANK-YOUS
On behalf of the senior class I’d like to thank all the amazing people that have helped get us here.
1. Thank you to the school board for making important decisions every day and ensuring everything runs smoothly throughout the district.
2. Thank you to the school administration for giving us guidance and direction and making the tough decisions when needed.
3. Thank you to the faculty and teachers for showing up every day with the passion to inspire and teach us to work hard and to do great things (even though some days we may make you question why you still want to teach kids like us).
4. Thank you Mr. Minton and your amazing crew for keeping all the school buildings and grounds well maintained.
5. Thank you to the Bus drivers, lunch ladies, custodians and others I may have missed, thank you for getting us to and from school, feeding us, and keeping the schools buildings clean.
6. And the most important, parents and guardians, thank you because without your love and support we would not be where we are today, even though we may have made your lives stressful from time to time we love you and appreciate what you have done for us.
INTRO:
Today I’d like to share some thoughts with all of you. I’m not asking that you believe anything I say. I’m not asking that you agree with me. I’m merely asking that you listen to the message I am giving you today, and if there is something I say that can fit and work for you, use it. If not, discard it and let it be.
Here are the three points I would like to make:
• The first one is to be grateful!
It’s easy for anyone to be grateful when times are good and everything is going as planned. However, as we all know, it’s not easy to be grateful when times are tough and nothing seems to be going right. Although I know it’s hard, I challenge you to find the little things in your life to be grateful for when the times are tough. It can even be as simple as waking up for another day on this beautiful earth.
Try to never catch yourself taking life for granted because none of us know when a day will be our last. I know that’s a real downer thing to say but this should be a reminder to all of us that our time here is limited so we shouldn’t waste our time living other people’s dreams, because otherwise one day you may look back with regret and realize it’s too late to do what you truly love.
• My next point is to be inspired!
There’s a Latin sentiment I really like that is known as Carpe Diem. Carpe Diem means to seize the day, which I interpret as taking advantage of every opportunity that is given to you throughout life. We must take advantage of every opportunity that is given to us throughout life because otherwise, we may someday look back in regret.
A famous motivational speaker known as Les Brown once said, “Imagine being on your death bed, and standing around you, are the ghosts of the dreams and ideas that you never acted on. They’re standing around you with large angry eyes saying, we came to you, and only you could have given us life. But now, we must die with you forever.” I like this quote because I feel it reminds us that we can’t escape death no matter how hard we try so we might as well make the most of it while we are here. You can do this by finding little things that inspire you and give you joy.
While on your pursuit to happiness be sure to never let fear take control of your life. Fear is a self-imposed prison that will keep you from becoming what you are truly meant to be. Fear is one of the greatest destroyers of the human spirit because if not dealt with it can consume your entire life. If you live your entire life in comfort, you will never grow to be the best version of yourself. Learn to embrace fear and do it anyway.
While trying to find what inspires you make sure not to sit around waiting for it to come, because if you do, you may spend the rest of your life waiting until you realize it is too late. Make sure to surround yourself with positive thinkers and people that want what’s best for you. One of my favorite sayings I have heard from my dad over the years is this: If you run surround yourself with winners, you too will become a winner, which I think lines up perfectly with the idea that in life it’s not always what you know, but who you know that can help you become successful. And most importantly, never let someone’s opinion of you, become your reality.
• The last point I want to share with you is to never give up!
Anything worthwhile in your life will not come easy. As many of us already know, life is not fair and it never will be. Things will happen to us that we don’t deserve but we must never give up. When you fail in life, because each and every one of us will fail from time to time, you must fail forward, and that means if you fail in life, learn from it and then move on. Don’t dwell on it and have an “Oh, woe is me!” attitude because all that will do is put you in a rut that will only get deeper with time.
Make sure that you get up more times than you fall down. If you fall down four times then get up five. If you fall down six then get up seven. No matter what happens, you must keep moving forward. Whether you know it or not there are people out there that watch you and depend on you every single day. This means that you must always give it your best shot, because you never know who you may be affecting if you don’t. Let your reasons be there to pick you up when everything else seems to be falling apart. And promise me this. Whenever you begin to feel like you’re ready to give up and throw in the towel, remember why you started.
I’d like to end my speech with a quote from Les Brown that he used to end his radio broadcasts. He said:
“If you want anything bad enough to go out and fight for it, to work day and night for it, to give up your time, your peace and sleep for it, if all that you dream and scheme is about it, and life seems useless and worthless without it, and if you gladly sweat for it and fret for it and plan for it, and lose all your terror of the opposition for it, and if you simply go after that thing that you want with all of your capacity, strength, and sagacity, faith, hope, and confidence and stern pertinacity, if neither cold, poverty, famish, sickness or pain or body and brain can keep you away from the thing that you want, if darkened and grim, you besiege and beset it, with the help of God you’ll get it.”
Thank you again to everyone who helped make me the person I am today. Remember to give it your all in life, because in the end, we only get one shot, so you might as well spend it doing what you love. And remember, always stay HUNGRY because that will be the driving force to always better your best.
Stay safe, and stay healthy.
Godspeed.