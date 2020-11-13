Oelwein and Wapsie Valley Schools both updated Friday the number of absences their districts are experiencing from COVID-19. Oelwein now has 11 students and 10 staff testing positive for the virus, and Wapsie has eight students testing positive. Dozens more are quarantined in each district. However, when quarantined students are logging in and learning remotely, they can typically be counted as attending school.
At Oelwein, 18 staff and 177 students are in quarantine, where remote learning is available.
The school district already has a remote learning system in place with Oelwein Online available to those well enough to log in online.
Each Fayette and Buchanan county was experiencing 22.6% positivity for community spread on Friday, compared to the number tested.
FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley Schools weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, Nov. 13, reports eight positive COVID-19 cases and 65 students in remote learning quarantine.
The sum of students with COVID-19 and in quarantine is 73.
The district reported that its five-day average absenteeism from all causes is 2.9%.
As of Friday, Buchanan and Fayette counties each had a two-week 22.6% positivity rate for community spread while Bremer was at 30.8% and Black Hawk at 26.3%.