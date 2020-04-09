The Grand Theatre in Oelwein can't invite you in to watch movies, but it can sell you popcorn.
The theater will be Selling popcorn Friday night before and after the "COVID Care Cruise" in downtown Oelwein. The car cruise will begin at 6 p.m. and its organizers are encouraging people roll up and down the main drag to wave at friends and share some smiles.
The theatre is advertising the popcorn sales on its marquee and Facebook page. There is a procedure to follow.
First, call ahead — 319-283-5511 — and order how many large tubs, which will be bagged, that you want and pay for them over the phone. Each tub is $5 and the popcorn will be buttered. If you don't want butter, you'll need to ask.
The theater will begin taking calls at 5 p.m. and pickups will begin at 5:30 p.m. so popcorn traffic does not interfere with Oelwein Family Pharmacy business.
Tell the theatre what kind of car you will be in and when you get here. Theatre employees will bring popcorn out to you.