In light of COVID-19 concerns, Oelwein High School vocal music teacher Darci Fuelling has choreographed the steps to mitigate risk while keeping students singing.
“‘Keep Your Singers Singing’ was a phrase I heard from one of the many webinars I listened to this summer,” Fuelling said. “This really resonated with me.
“I wanted to give students what they signed up for — singing. But we had to make sure that we were doing it correctly following the guidelines given.”
The main four guidelines are:
• Requiring masks.
• Spacing singers six-by-six-foot.
• Singing for no more than 30 minutes in any given space.
• Rotating rooms every class period to allow time for air exchange.
MASKS
Each student in both in-person cohorts has been issued a singer’s mask. This mask has two layers of cotton fabric around interfacing and sits away from the nose and mouth on a semi-cylninder frame that keeps the fabric from being inhaled.
“One non-negotiable for choirs is that we have to wear masks, and that is national,” Fuelling explained in an Aug. 19 departmental Facebook video demonstrating the singer’s mask both in-person attendance cohorts are now wearing. “Singers are considered what they call 'super spreaders,' so to keep everybody safe, masks are required.”
“The mask doesn't get sucked in by my mouth, and I can sing easier and I can hear easier too, so when you have the singer’s mask on I will be able to hear you easier, you’ll be able to breathe easier and hopefully you’ll find you’ll be able to sing easier than a regular mask,” she said in the Facebook video.
She will collect the masks in a basket, wash and dry them daily for reuse the next day. Students can still opt to wear regular masks if desired.
• Additionally, each choir student is assigned a separate binder and music they bring to class daily.
• Hand sanitizer is available at both doors of the choir room.
• Lysol wipes are available for students to wipe down chairs at the beginning of rehearsal. Chairs are Lysol-sprayed every day at the end of the day.
• Doors are propped open all day for air exchange and touchless entry and exit.
CONCERT FORM TBD
The first choral concert is currently scheduled for mid-October.
“As that time comes closer we'll be able to determine what kind of performance we can have, keeping our students' health and safety the number one goal,” Fuelling said. “I do know that it won't be what we're used to. But that is OK — a ‘traditional concert’ would not be safe for our students or our audience.”
MUSIC SELECTION
“In a ‘normal’ year, I can usually gauge rather quickly if the students like the music that I have selected for them,” she said, acknowledging that students sing their best when they enjoy the selections.
“This year it's a little harder because I can't see their whole faces because of the masks, but overall they're doing amazing work with the music I've selected for them and singing with the given guidelines.
“I did tell them the first couple days of school that if there was a piece of music they have always wanted to sing, this is the perfect time to do it,” she said. “With all of the new guidelines in place, music selection is crucial so that they enjoy singing and they're having fun.”
TEAM ACTIVITY
“Choir is undoubtedly different this year,” Fuelling said. “It's more of a 'team' activity than most people realize, I feel. I think one of the biggest hurdles for kids this year is not being close to other singers, especially our more inexperienced singers. Many rely on their choir neighbor to help them feel confident and comfortable with what they're singing. Being six feet away from that neighbor, it's sometimes hard for them to hear each other.
“However, I look at this as an opportunity for them to become a more independent singer and musician,” she said. “I'm confident that they will rise to the occasion and challenge of singing safely in a pandemic!”