Tim Hadley of Ollie, who now teaches in Pekin and was a former principal, will fill the shoes of current Oelwein High School Principal Travis Druvenga come fall.
Superintendent Josh Ehn spoke highly of Mr. Hadley in a Wednesday announcement, concluding a search with multiple rounds of interviews in recent weeks.
“I am so excited to bring Tim and his family to Oelwein," Ehn said. "His experience with technology integration, standards work, and working with at-risk youth will serve our high school well. He comes with a unique set of skills and attributes that will help our High School grow and flourish in the years to come.”
Hadley teaches at-risk youth and social studies at Pekin High School. Prior, he served as a principal for grades 6-12. He left his leadership role to serve the Iowa National Guard as a chaplain. He has served various leadership roles on local and state committees and has coached multiple sports.
Hadley is a 2008 graduate of William Penn. He received his master's degree in educational leadership from Iowa State University in 2012. His wife is also an educator, and together they have two children who will be attending Oelwein Schools in the fall.
Druvenga accepted a principalship at his alma mater Dike-New Hartford in the fall, taking his wife Kristi, an instructional coach, along. He was OHS principal for three years and in the district for 19.