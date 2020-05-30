If there was just one way to measure a teacher’s performance, it should be along the lines of the impact he or she has on a student. Of the thousands of students taught by two Sacred Heart teachers in their combined 90-plus years in education, the impact resounds through generations.
Donna Hornberg’s name has been synonymous with early elementary education at Sacred Heart since 1975 and solely with teaching kindergarten the past 41 years.
Linda Murphy has been teaching scales, keeping the beat and creating memorable music programs at Sacred Heart and in Oelwein elementary schools for 40 years, after starting her career at Fayette Elementary, where she taught music five years.
The two educators who dedicated their lives to teaching Oelwein area youth, will be honored Sunday, May 31, with a special drive-by farewell at Sacred Heart School. The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. and all area friends, associates, students past and present and their families are invited. Due to current restrictions and health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are asked to social distance and stay in vehicles for the bye-bye drive-by.
Becoming a teacher was always the career goal for both Hornberg and Murphy. Donna was the oldest of eight and recalls that from the time she started school, she was always playing school at home during the summer with her brothers and sisters.
“I would erase the worksheets we brought home and create new ones for playing school. By third grade, I knew this is what I wanted to do,” she recalls. “I was so excited to start teaching after high school that I went through college in three years just to get to a classroom sooner.”
For Linda, growing up in a musical family made teaching music a natural choice. Her dad sang in the church choir, and mom gave piano lessons. They always had a piano in the house, which was a starting point for Linda and her five younger siblings.
“You might think that teaching the same notes for 45 years would be kind of boring and not very adventurous. But there has always been something that made it new and different,” Linda said.
Anyone who thinks back to their early school days will likely remember the name of their kindergarten teacher. Most will also remember enjoying music class, how to recognize a bass and treble clef sign, or getting dressed up for a special musical program.
“Seeing the kids grow, mature and blossom,” Donna said, responding to a question about the rewards of teaching. “I love seeing the ‘aha’ moments, when they worked so hard and it finally clicked. I love to hear stories about what former students remember from kindergarten that they share when seeing me or having their children in my class.”
Linda said the value of music in education is sometimes overlooked, but she cannot recall ever running into a former student that didn’t greet her with a broad smile. To her, that shows the long-lasting effect music carries through life.
“I guess my preaching point would be we cannot sit on our laurels. Never take music education for granted. We have to do the best we can to keep this in our academic presence and disciplines,” she said.
More on the careers of these two teachers along with input from former students will be written following Sunday’s Bye-bye drive-by.