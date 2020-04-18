Oelwein Schools are providing continuous no-tech and online learning opportunities for all students.
“Even though the learning opportunities are all voluntary, students are engaged,” said Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall.
She reports middle school staff has collected the data on the online learning opportunities since March 23. The top four online programs measure academic success in math and reading.
According to the data collected,
125 students have used Scootpad, 24 students have used First in Math, 30 students have used Sumdog, 92 students have completed 338 hours on Study Island.
Steggall said the activities are not assessed or used as a measure of student learning. However, the district wanted to provide families with some recommendations to help keep students academically and intellectually active.
A weekly learning schedule is provided by Oelwein Community School District teaching staff for students to engage in continuous learning.
Steggall said the recommendations are: 30 minutes per day for PK/K grades, 60 minutes per day for grades 1-6, and 90 minutes per day for grades 7-12.
Weekly learning schedules are available on the front page of the district website: www.oelweinschools.com.
“The district has made tech devices available to all students,” Steggall said. If parents need any support receiving and accessing continuous learning options or if you would prefer no-tech learning opportunities please complete the form found at: https://tinyurl.com/OCSD-CLForm or call 319-283-3536 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday.