Due to the potential increase use of disinfecting wipes during this COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Waverly would like to remind everyone that the only thing that should be flushed down your toilet is toilet paper.
All wipes, paper towels, etc. can easily clog your sanitary sewer service and the sewer main, causing sewage to backup into your house.
Sewers back up when sewage collection lines get clogged by items flushed down toilets and drains such as Fats, Rags, Oil and Grease (FROG) that get caught in the line and plug it up. In addition to the costly repairs, sewer backups are messy, foul-smelling, and pose a serious public health threat.
Never flush down the toilet or drain:
• Fats, cooking oil or grease
• Disposable diapers and baby wipes
• Disinfectant wet wipes
• Paper towels or cleaning cloths
• Feminine napkins, tampons and applicators
What to do:
• Dispose of items in a trash can