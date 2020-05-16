The annual Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Telethon was not able to be held this year due to the Pandemic. The safety of our students and community was and still is our No. 1 priority.
As our graduates were facing difficulties, along with many others, and knowing they depend on funds raised from this event for their future, we reached out to the businesses and community members. We asked for donations of whatever people could give in this difficult time though mail or on-line. The positive and generous response from the Oelwein, Hazleton and Stanley community was amazing! Donations large & small came in, all helping us reach our goal of providing scholarship aid for all seniors who completed the application and were planning to further their education.
One of the many changes for our graduates this year was the inability to have celebrations they look forward to and deserve. But, thanks to the efforts of the school administration, OCHS was able to hold their Awards Program virtually this year on May 13th. Oelwein Dollars for Scholars was proud to be part of this event and thanks all who helped put it together, especially Josh Ehn, Travis Druvenga & Karolyn Kane for their hard work in creating this special program. We hope many of you joined in to watch our graduates get the recognition they deserved and that community support made possible.
As we wrap up our year, our appreciation goes out to the businesses, including, Pampered Chef, Oelwein High School, Pizza Hut and Pizza Ranch who partnered with us in fundraisers for student scholarships this year. We also thank those who helped promote our events, including the Oelwein Daily Register, KOEL, Oelwein Community Schools, and OCAD. Their publicity is crucial to the success of our events. Many clubs, organizations and individuals have sponsored scholarships for which we are very grateful. We thank the seniors and their families who are the working backbone of our fundraisers. It is the combined effort of all those mentioned and more that makes the goal of helping our students further their education possible.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone involved for helping us continue this tradition of helping our graduates, especially in this unprecedented time & difficult circumstances.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars
Margaret Damge, Heidi Roete, Christy Nielsen,
Katy Solsma, Dana Meyers, Sharon Link, Kathy Lenth,
Linda Ridihalgh, Rose Ubben, Lynne Koch, Missy Rau, Helen Heitz, Heather Bradley, Andrea Williams