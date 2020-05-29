The Fayette County Courthouse and all county facilities are open, but there are rules in place to protect the public as well as the employees. Please be respectful to those around you and Social Distance with at least 6 feet between you and any other individual.
Make sure that you wash your hands regularly, keep your hands away from your face. When sneezing or coughing make sure to do so into a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw tissue away immediately and make sure to wash your hands.
In an attempt to maintain continuity of operations and limit potential exposure due to the Corona Virus/COVID-19,
each office will have limited space and will only allow a small amount of people into each office at a time.
Below is a listing of all the offices, if you need to call ahead. You can also check the county website at https://www.fayettecountyiowa.org for the latest updates.
Assessor: 563-422-3397
Auditor: 563-422-3497
Clerk of District Court: 563-422-5694
Community Services: 563-422-5047
Conservation: 563-422-5146
Emergency Management: 563-412-9200
Engineer: 563-422-3552
Environmental Health: 563-422-3767
GIS Coordinator: 563-422-6079
Planning & Development: 563-422-3767
Recorder: 563-422-3687
Sheriff’s Office: 563-422-6067
Supervisors: 563-422-3538
Treasurer: 563-422-3798
Thank you for your cooperation and patience.
Fayette County Board of Supervisors (Janell Bradley, Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough)