The Fayette County Courthouse and all county facilities are open, but there are rules in place to protect the public as well as the employees. Please be respectful to those around you and Social Distance with at least 6 feet between you and any other individual.

Make sure that you wash your hands regularly, keep your hands away from your face. When sneezing or coughing make sure to do so into a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw tissue away immediately and make sure to wash your hands.

In an attempt to maintain continuity of operations and limit potential exposure due to the Corona Virus/COVID-19,

each office will have limited space and will only allow a small amount of people into each office at a time.

Below is a listing of all the offices, if you need to call ahead. You can also check the county website at https://www.fayettecountyiowa.org for the latest updates.

Assessor: 563-422-3397

Auditor: 563-422-3497

Clerk of District Court: 563-422-5694

Community Services: 563-422-5047

Conservation: 563-422-5146

Emergency Management: 563-412-9200

Engineer: 563-422-3552

Environmental Health: 563-422-3767

GIS Coordinator: 563-422-6079

Planning & Development: 563-422-3767

Recorder: 563-422-3687

Sheriff’s Office: 563-422-6067

Supervisors: 563-422-3538

Treasurer: 563-422-3798

Thank you for your cooperation and patience.

Fayette County Board of Supervisors (Janell Bradley, Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough)

