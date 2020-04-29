BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Upper Iowa's Logan Schweinefus earned the NSIC Elite 18 Award for men's golf as he held the highest grade point average among the 10 men's golf playing schools. Schweinefus is the fifth student-athlete from Upper Iowa earn the NSIC Elite 18 Award, joining Anna Winter (volleyball, 2019), Kortney Lightfoot (outdoor track & field - 2019), Monica Rohe (women's golf -2017) and Ethan Ducharme (men's golf -2018).
Schweinefus, a native of Ossian, Iowa and graduate or South Winneshiek High School, is a senior and holds a 3.87 grade point average while majoring in agricultural business. He is a three-time NSIC All-Academic team member and a recipient of the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award. On the course. Schweinefus played 10 rounds this past season for the Peacocks and averaged a team low 73.6 stroke average, which tied for seventh best in the NSIC. His low round score of 71 came during the Watkins Invitational back in September.
"Logan is a perfect example of how hard work in the classroom pays off. He takes his classes seriously and is passionate about the field of Agricultural Business. Logan has had to overcome some academic challenges along the way, but has used those experiences to become a great achiever in the classroom and on the course. He has bought into what it takes to be a successful student-athlete and accomplish great things at UIU and beyond!" said UIU Head Men's Golf Coach Mike Lewis.
As part of the NSIC 25th Anniversary celebration during the 2016-17 academic year, the NSIC Elite 18 Award was instituted to recognize the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the NSIC Championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The NSIC Elite 18 award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC's 18 Championships.