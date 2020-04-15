As with everyone and everything else, things have changed with my job as a naturalist. I am, of course, not presenting educational programs for groups at either school or civic events, and we are not able to present any public programming where we encourage groups. So, there has been a lot of work on things behind the scenes, and I will be spending a lot of time in the next few weeks working on invasive species removal.
Garlic mustard is one of the major invaders of Iowa’s woodland habitats that also happens to be one of those that are easiest to remove. Like dandelions, garlic mustard was deliberately brought to the United States as a garden crop.
Leaves of the plant are eaten as an early spring green, and used as a flavoring (see recipes below); it smells and tastes a bit like garlic.
Botanically speaking, the plant is in the mustard family. Commonly, the plants of this family produce a large number of seeds, and garlic mustard certainly follows that pattern. Each plant begins its growth from seed in the warmer months of the year, forming a nice taproot. Leaves die back late in the fall, allowing the plant to continue to store energy after most others are killed by the cold. Very early the following spring, new leaves appear above the leaf litter of the forest floor and by the time many other wildflowers start to emerge, garlic mustard has quite a head start and can out-compete the late arrivals for sun, water and nutrients. By mid-May, numerous tiny, four-petaled white flowers have opened. Seeds start to form from those first flowers while even more flowers bloom and set seed for nearly a month. In June the seeds have matured and are ready to spread as any animal brushes past the pods and opens them to fall to the forest floor and begin growing.
Removal of this forest floor non-native invader allows native wildflowers an opportunity to return to habitats they should thrive in. Management of garlic mustard is typically a two-part procedure: chemical herbicides can be used in late fall when other plant vegetation has died back and only garlic mustard leaves remain to be killed; and hand pulling the plants in early spring before flowers appear to prevent the spread of new seed or by pulling, bagging and removing the larger flowering plants.
In areas where new seed is not brought into the habitat by flooding or wildlife, it may take several years of this dual process to eliminate the seed bed and completely remove the garlic mustard. If there is a nearby source of seed spread, the task becomes much more challenging and takes a perennial effort.
Because the task of pulling is a daunting and time consuming effort, we are not able to control this invasive in all of our forest parks, and we have concentrated staff efforts at four sites: Fontana, Jakway, Putty Root and Schneider-Heinick-Rowe. We also have a couple of parks with minimal garlic mustard where we monitor and pull to prevent the invasion from getting a good foothold, Boies Bend, parts of Three Elms, and Guy Grover.
If you are like me and unable to perform your usual spring tasks, are looking for an opportunity to complete a service project, want to try a wild food, or just need a reason to get outdoors in an area where you can easily avoid others and help a natural habitat, I am willing to work with you one-on-one from a socially safe distance to show you how to identify garlic mustard and properly remove it. Email me at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us and we can make an appointment to get you started.
GARLIC MUSTARD AND
SPINACH RAVIOLIS WITH
GARLIC MUSTARD PESTO
Developed by Robert Dunn, Executive Chef, Belmont Conference Center, Elkridge, Maryland.
Raviolis:
• 4 shallots / 1 clove garlic
• 2 cups spinach
• 2 cups garlic mustard
• 4 ounces ricotta cheese
• 2 ounces Parmesan cheese
• 2 ounces chopped sun-dried tomatoes
• 6 sheets fresh pasta
Saute shallots and garlic in 2 Tbsp. butter until tender. Add spinach and garlic mustard greens and wilt. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from pan and cool slightly. Squeeze excess liquid from green and chop. Combine all ingredients and season to taste. Cut pasta sheets to desired size. Egg-wash pasta and fill with garlic mustard and spinach mixture. Fork edges to seal. Cook 3-4 minutes in boiling salt water.
Pesto:
• 1 cup garlic mustard
• 1/2 cup basil
• 3 cloves garlic
• 2 ounces toasted pine nuts
• 4 ounces olive oil
• juice of 1 lemon
In food processor combine all ingredients except olive oil. Puree and add olive oil with processor running. Toss cooked raviolis with pesto.
Time required: One hour. Serves 10.
Garlic Mustard in Lemon Sauce Garlic mustard is a great vegetable, but it must be handled correctly so its intrinsic bitterness is held in check. Stir¬frying followed by simmering in a strongly seasoned sauce does the trick.
Serve this Asian ¬flavored side dish with brown rice.
4-1/2 Tbsp. tapioca flour
3 Tbsp. vegetable glycerin, barley malt, rice syrup, or honey
2 cups water
1/2 Tbsp. liquid stevia
6 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 Tbsp. lemon extract
3/4 tsp. salt
3/4 tsp. ground cloves
3/4 tsp. ground allspice
3/4 tsp. ground star anise
4-1/2 tbs. peanut oil
6 cups young garlic mustard leaves, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, chopped
1. Mix together all ingredients except the garlic mustard leaves, garlic, and peanut oil in a saucepan with a whisk, bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer 5 minutes stirring occasionally. 2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok or skillet and stir-fry the garlic mustard and garlic 1.5 minutes, stirring constantly.
3. Pour the sauce over the garlic mustard mixture and cook over high heat 3 minutes or until the garlic mustard leaves are tender, stirring constantly.
Serves six.
Many more recipes are available at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the educational programs tab.