As Iowa healthcare staff work through vaccinating population groups in phase 1a guidelines from the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Committee, 673 Fayette County residents had at least begun vaccination against COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The number vaccinated is the difference of 681 doses administered minus eight of those being the second dose (full vaccination), as reported in the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS). Although individual IRIS records are private, the state coronavirus dashboard has begun publishing the number of doses in “COVID-19 Vaccine Administration” reports this week for tracking purposes.
Meanwhile, local nursing home residents are receiving their vaccine as part of phase 1a, providers report.
“Grandview Health Care Center will be administered their COVID-19 vaccine today, Jan. 13, by CVS Pharmacy,” Kara Koster, lead marketing consultant with ABCM Corp., said Wednesday. “Oelwein Health Care Center will be administered their vaccine on Friday, Jan. 15.” CVS and other private pharmacy partners are administering the Pfizer vaccine, so the first group could begin receiving its second dose 21 days later, Wednesday, Feb. 3.
MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care residents were vaccinated on Dec. 29, according to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Administrator Jill Groth. MercyOne Oelwein was allocated the Moderna vaccine from Fayette County Public Health, including for the Senior Care. The 28-day window to receive their second dose of the Moderna will fall Jan. 26.
As for nearby counties, number of residents vaccinated, including (second dose/fully vaccinated)
• 341 Allamakee County residents vaccinated (1 fully vaccinated)
• 3,378 Black Hawk County residents vaccinated (400 fully)
• 977 Bremer County residents vaccinated (57 fully)
• 766 Buchanan County residents vaccinated (31 fully)
• 484 Clayton County residents vaccinated (14 fully)
• 374 Chickasaw County residents vaccinated (7 fully)
• 706 Delaware County residents vaccinated (34 fully)
• 783 Winneshiek County residents vaccinated (2 fully)
IOWA COMMITTEE NAMES GROUPS FOR PHASE 1B
According to Fayette County Public Health, COVID-19 vaccine rollout phase 1b will not begin until all 3,100 Fayette County residents in phase 1a have been, either vaccinated or offered the vaccine for which they are eligible. Broadly, this phase 1a group includes healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and people who will be providing immunizations in later phases.
That said, Iowa Department of Public Health released Tuesday the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) priority population recommendations for population groups to be included in phase 1b to the IDPH director and medical director.
Groups slated for phase 1b were identified at the federal level in a Dec. 20 guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
IOWA 1B PRIORITY POPULATIONS
Due to the current and short-term projections for vaccine allocation for Iowa, IDAC recommends the following, more narrowly defined, eligible populations for Phase 1b:
• Persons aged 75 years and up, or the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness:
• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings who are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1a.
• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including state and city or county operated facilities.
• Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1b.
• Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom live in bunkroom style housing.
• PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child-wellbeing and mitigate impact to parent workforce.
• First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers).
• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production safety.
• Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session. Vaccine allocation strategy for Phase 1b, while a vaccine shortage exists:
• 50% of the vaccine allocation shall be dedicated to priority age populations and individuals of all ages with co-morbidities.
• 50% of the vaccine allocation shall be dedicated to the populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness.
• Allocations shall be monitored and adjusted to ensure efficient and timely use of available vaccine doses. Allocation of vaccine shall be based on available U.S. Census population data, proportionate to the county.
Exceptions and allocation adjustments will be made for priority groups if the distribution of specific populations are inconsistent with U.S. Census data. In addition, modifications in allocations may be taken to adjust for disproportionate workforce in less populated counties.