As the Fayette County Medical Examiner and as the physician member of the Fayette County Board of Health, I want to stress to the public the extreme importance of following the Fayette County Board of Health recommendation, issued July 15th, to avoid mass gatherings at this time. COVID-19 infections in Fayette County have more than doubled since July 3rd and, statewide, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ventilator use are steadily rising, ominous trends indeed.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) identifies the HIGHEST RISK scenario for transmitting COVID as one in which three conditions exist: the inability to maintain social distancing, the failure to wear proper face coverings, and attendance by individuals from outside the area. A classic example of such a dangerous event is a county fair.
In Iowa, 77 of 99 counties have already appropriately cancelled or postponed their fairs, with the exception of “Show and Go” events for 4H/FFA, with most fairs strictly limiting public attendance for those youth events. It is impossible to maintain 6-foot social distancing at events such as grandstand shows and midways where 2,500 people are expected to attend. It is certain that asymptomatic COVID-infected individuals will enter these mass gatherings, despite basic screening, and the extremely contagious nature of COVID will make transmission rampant. Uncontrollable congregation of people in concession/beer lines, restroom areas, grandstands, and at entrance points is inevitable.
On July 17th, yesterday, Iowa recorded its highest daily number of COVID infections at 879, and the percent positivity rate is up to nearly 10%, meaning that the infection is more prevalent now than ever. This is not simply the result of an increased number of tests! The CDC announced on July 17th that Iowa is one of 18 states which should rollback re-opening efforts due to the disease surge and the risk to people.
I am 100% in support of events like wonderful county fairs, EXCEPT during a local and statewide spike of a highly contagious disease during a global pandemic. No degree of well-intentioned planning or attempted mitigation steps will successfully stop COVID during these events. In my personal opinion, and NOT speaking for the Fayette County Board of Health, I believe that 2020 Iowa county fairs should be cancelled, with the exception of strictly mitigated 4H/FFA shows for our youth.
Please carefully follow the Fayette County Board of Health COVID-19 Mass Gatherings Position Statement as issued July 15th for ALL upcoming events. The Board of Health does NOT have the authority to cancel dangerous mass gatherings, but its position statement is very clear.
Anthony J. Leo, M.D., F.A.C.S, of Oelwein, is the Fayette County medical examiner.