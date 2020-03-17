The local economy is beginning to shut down as pandemic measures mandated by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Center for Disease Control begin to take hold. As of noon Tuesday, all restaurants, bars and entertainment venues were ordered to close to help prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Restaurants were allowed to continue operations for take-out/pickup and delivery of food, but no dining in.
Locally, restaurants are feeling the pinch as their dining rooms go silent from the normal coffee klatch and regular customers. The government ordered shutdown came midway through St. Patrick’s Day, with some restaurants featuring special Irish cuisine for the day, along with drink specials. But the party will have to wait, while the country and the world works at stemming the tide of the virus.
At Ma and Pa’s Diner in downtown Oelwein there was no answer to a telephone call, however, owner Joanna Howell responded in a brief Messenger inquiry, saying the diner will be closed until the government will let her open again.
Country Cottage Café in Oelwein, planned on serving up Rueben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage, along with live music through the supper hour. All of it was cancelled, however. They were offering carry out orders through the end of the day Tuesday. On their Facebook page they promised to keep the public posted on the shutdown.
At Leo’s Italian Restaurant and Generations Lounge, owner Mike Leo is offering a limited menu for carry-out orders Wednesday through Saturday, 4-8 p.m. All of the regular specials are suspended for now, but appetizers, sandwiches and pizzas will be made to go. No bread will be available, at least for now, the post said.
Family-size pasta orders of lasagna, baked mostaccoili, and chicken bake will be available in 9-by-13-inch pans as take-and-bakes.
Leo added he and his staff are getting set up to provide frozen pizzas, too. He is staying optimistic, saying plans may change as they move forward in these uncharted waters.
First Garden owners put a recording on their answering machine stating they will be closed according to government orders until further notice and thanked customers for understanding.
Del Rio restaurants in Independence and Oelwein reported they will be open for carry out orders only.
PJ’s Bar and Grill in Viper Lanes announced it will be open for carry outs from 5-8 p.m. until further notice. Viper Lanes bowling alley is closed.
Oelwein Subway remains open to customers. The employee who spoke on the phone said the local sandwich shop is open as usual until further notice. While much of their customer base takes their food orders to go, the employee said they would not deny anyone access to sit down with their food.
Pizza Ranch in Oelwein will be making deliveries and customers can order food to be picked up, either inside the restaurant or at the drive up window. According to the Facebook page, Pizza Ranch is offering free deliveries on all orders placed through their Pizza Ranch online ordering site.
Pizza Hut in Oelwein is offering food to go, call in or order online. Customers will be able to come into the restaurant to pick up their orders and take them home. No one will be allowed to eat in the restaurant. Pizza Hut does not have a delivery service.
JoJo’s Dairy Queen reports their drive thru and carry out business will operate with hours remaining the same. They also do not offer home deliveries. Persons can come into the Dairy Queen to place orders to go, but cannot use the facilities – dining room or restrooms.
Ice Cream Junction’s Robin Hartsock is just getting the business open for the season. She said the shutdown will not be a major problem.
“We’re open. We don’t use the dining room that much anyway. At least they didn’t close our doors on us,” she said. Robin said the drive-thru is open Tuesday-Friday – 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are closed on Mondays.
Fat Boy’s Saloon in Hazleton is offering take-out and deliveries of food from their kitchen every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the bar is closed until the government gives the OK to re-open.
Other businesses continue to increase their awareness and in some cases, adjust hours of service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens are sincerely advised to limit their time in public places to essential visits and conduct as much business by telephone or online wherever possible.