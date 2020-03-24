Is God punishing us?
That’s a question I’ve seen in print several times in recent days as people wrestle with the coronavirus in our midst.
I remember as a kid wondering when something ‘bad’ happened to me (a skinned knee or elbow, a flat tire on a bicycle, etc.) if God was ‘getting me back’ for some wrong I had done. I was a pretty ornery kid and there were usually several things I had done that would spring to mind!
The coronavirus is ‘washing over’ our nation. Each day, more and more cases of the flu are discovered. Each day brings reports of more deaths attributed to the bug. World-wide reports tell of death and sickness on an epic scale. Fears mount of medical resources being overwhelmed. Sunday, a report surfaced that the disease had found its way to Fayette County.
There is a figure in the Old Testament whose story might help us understand what is happening now. Job, a very rich man, was afflicted with horrible tragedy. First, all his wealth was destroyed. Next, all his children died in a natural disaster. Finally, he lost his health. Even his wife told him to ‘curse God and die!’ Then his friends came and told him that all this tragedy had fallen on him because he had sinned.
The problem is a common one. If good comes to good people, then it seems to follow that if bad comes, it is because we are bad. We’ve known great prosperity and peace for 70 years in the United States. Surely it is because we are a good people!
Now, suddenly, we are in the midst of a plague that feels like it is of Biblical proportions. Is God punishing us? What has changed? Are we suddenly evil in the sight of God?
The answer to that question is not as simple as we’d like it to be. As a matter of fact, we are not the epitome of good that we’d like to see ourselves as. Like all of mankind, we are sinners — we choose actions and attitudes that are contrary to the will of God.
But someone will say — so does everyone else! After all, we’re all human! As if our failure to keep and do God’s will is His fault, not ours.
But if we go back to the story of Job, we learn something else about the tragedy he faced. In the beginning of the story, a scene in Heaven is revealed to the reader, but not to Job and his friends. God allows Satan, an adversary, to bring all that tragedy on Job to test him, to see if Job is really loyal to God.
The theology of the day (and it’s still common today) was that there is some sort of ‘natural law’ in place that if one does good, one receives good. And if one does bad, that one will receive bad. After all, if God is just, isn’t that required? (More on that later.)
But the story of Job focuses on God’s sovereignty and goodness, not His justice. He reserves the right to deal with His creation as He sees fit. He has every right to bring tragedy upon Job if He so desires. God ‘owes’ His creation nothing — it exists only for His pleasure.
But God is also good. What He does is not only sovereignly determined, it is good. Job’s story teaches us that God used the tragedy of Job’s life to bring him into a greater intimacy with God. Job’s experiences were designed for his good — all he needed to do was trust God and stay loyal to Him. I think that parallels what is happening to the United States today.
Yes, God is just. Yes, there certainly is a great need of moral reformation in our land. And if we do not turn back to God as a nation God’s justice will surely be meted out to us in the final judgment, if not before. Because God is just there will be a day when He brings justice to this world. There will be a final judgment against those who refuse to accept the sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.
But today, what has come upon us is a call to return to God, to trust Him and to learn to govern our lives according to His principles, not only for His glory, but also for our good. He is disciplining us as a Father disciplines his children — for our good, not our destruction. For God’s program today is reconciliation, not judgment. God has called mankind to trust in the cross and resurrection of His Son Jesus. That is how God intends to reestablish our relationship with Him as our Father. That’s what it means to be ‘saved through faith.’
The social distancing we are encouraged to practice during this battle against the corona virus is a good opportunity for us to practice some of our more neglected disciplines — prayer, solitude, silence, meditation, reading. God has your good in view. Don’t waste the opportunity!
The Rev. Dan Driscoll serves as pastor at Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein.