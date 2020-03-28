Did you hear the one about a couple who were having dinner at a Chinese restaurant and ordered the “Chicken Surprise?” The waiter brings the meal, served in a lidded cast-iron pot. Just as the wife is about to serve herself, the lid of the pot rises slightly and she briefly sees two beady little eyes looking around before the lid slams back down.
“Good grief, did you see that?” she asks her husband. He hadn’t, so she asks him to look in the pot. He reaches for it and again the lid rises, and he sees two little eyes looking around before it slams down.
Rather perturbed, he calls the waiter over, explains what is happening, and demands an explanation. The waiter refers back to his order pad and replies, “I’m so sorry sir, instead of surprise chicken I brought you ‘Peeking’ Duck.”
Just as this couple received a surprise with their dinner order, it might surprise you as to what God’s answer to fear is. In fact, most people would probably suggest boldness or courage as the answer to fear.
While the Bible does instruct us to not fear but to be bold and of good courage, these are not the ultimate answers to fear. The Bible answer to fear is actually quite surprising. In I John 4:18 from the Amplified Bible, we are informed that there is no fear in love [dread does not exist], but full-grown (complete, perfect) love turns fear out of doors and expels every trace of terror!
So, what does that mean for us today as we navigate through some uncharted and perplexing times? Uncharted territory often brings fear with it. We don’t know what to expect or how long the circumstances will last. So how do we overcome fear?
I’m reminded of a time when my wife and I went to have a family picture taken with our daughter, son-in-love, (no that’s not a typo) and our two grandchildren who were two and four years old at the time. While this was nothing new to us four adults, it was a new experience for the grandkids.
As we walked into the studio, both kids wanted to hold hands, sit on our laps, or be in constant physical contact with either Mom and Dad or Nana and Papa. In the midst of fear, our grandchildren innately knew, because we loved them, that if they could stay near us things would be fine.
That’s a great principle for all of us in these uncertain times. We don’t know what tomorrow holds or what it may look like. We do know that God has said, “I will not in any way fail you nor give you up nor leave you without support. [I will] not, [I will] not, [I will] not in any degree leave you helpless nor forsake nor let [you] down (relax My hold on you)! [Assuredly not!]” (Hebrews 13:5 AMP).