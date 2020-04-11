On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women went to Jesus’ tomb. They found the stone at the entrance rolled away. They entered. The body of Jesus was not there. Instead, they found two angels who asked them a question.
“Why do you look for the living among the dead?”
On that first Easter Sunday, the stone had been rolled away. Not so Jesus could get out. But so that we could get in and discover that Jesus is not there. He is not among the dead. He is among the living.
Easter morning will find our churches empty as we respond to the COVID-19 social distancing instructions. Like Jesus and the empty tomb, just because our churches are empty does not mean that the church is gone. Jesus had left the tomb. The church has left the building. Jesus, and the church, are right where they should be. Among the living.
I’m not sure when we started associating the church with buildings. The church’s love for its buildings is manifested in every church budget when you see how much is spent on infrastructure. COVID-19 has exposed the illusion that the church is a building. The church is people. And they have been forced to leave the building and be among the living. Exactly as Jesus intended.
In Acts Chapter 1, the resurrected Jesus gave these instructions to his followers. “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”
Jesus wanted his followers to go to the ends of the earth. He wanted them to be among the living.
Flash forward to Acts Chapter 7. This chapter ends with the stoning of Stephen. The church, the believers, are still in Jerusalem. They haven’t gone anywhere. But then something happened.
Acts Chapter 8 begins this way: “On that day a great persecution broke out against the church in Jerusalem, and all except the apostles were scattered throughout Judea and Samaria.”
What the church was not doing on its own, a persecution accomplished. They started moving out of Jerusalem to the ends of the earth. The church found itself among the living.
To this very day, I do not believe Jesus has changed his tune. The church is still to be out there, among the living. Many church leaders have a “Field of Dreams” mentality. If we build it, they will come. Good movie. Bad theology. COVID-19 has brought change to the church. The church finds itself out of the building and trying to answer the question, “What now?”
Necessity is forcing us to find new ways to be the church. Perhaps we are discovering the right ways to be the church. It is my hope that a lot of the things we are learning and doing will stick with us when this crisis passes. We will wash our hands more often. We will stay home when we are sick. And hopefully, we will get out of our churches more so that we can be among the living.
The angels were right on. You don’t look for Jesus among the dead. You look for Jesus among the living. Jesus has left the tomb. The church has left the building. When the church is out of the building, sharing the good news that Jesus is alive, with encouraging words and acts of compassion and generosity, it powerfully reminds people that Jesus is indeed risen from the dead and among the living. It’s always a good thing when the church finds itself where Jesus is.