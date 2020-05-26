“This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24
We live in challenging times as we deal with the coronavirus. No matter what the day holds for you, know that God is here to help those who call upon Him for help. As we continue through this pandemic, remember that nothing is bigger than God! The coronavirus is a non-thinking disease that is non-discriminatory. It spreads through a variety of ways, and we need to respect that it knows no boundaries. Social distancing is something that we do to keep each other safe. Wearing masks in close proximity to others is a way to show respect for our neighbor.
As we all deal with the emotional aspect of this process, know that God is lovingly concerned about your state of mind.
“Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him.” Psalm 34:8
God reminds us that He is here to help us navigate through every situation and circumstance. Not knowing what the future holds, can be hard to process at times. The psalmist reminds us to seek God.
“I waited patiently for the Lord; He turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a Rock and gave me a firm place to stand." Psalm 40:1-2
When you are walking with Jesus, you know that no matter what happens, He is always with you. Scripture is a great source of wisdom and direction for your journey. God is the Giver of perfect gifts: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the Heavenly lights, Who does not change like shifting shadows. He chose to give us birth through the Word of Truth, that we might be a kind of first fruits of all He created.” James 1:17-18
We are in this together, never lose sight of that. Being here for each other is really important. We all need tender loving care, so look for ways to share God’s Love with those around you.
Something from scripture that benefits all of us is to focus on words of inspiration and spiritual direction: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 6:22-23
Each of us is dealing with this pandemic in different ways. But make no mistake about it. It is changing all of us in heart, mind and spirit.
There is good news to be had. God says: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
God bless you as you navigate through these uncertain times. The constant love of the Father will light our way.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave Byrd, First Baptist Church