Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray you are holding up well and are keeping safe in the midst of this new thing we are experiencing right now.
This week is Holy Week. This is the opportunity we, as Christians, get every year to commemorate the events that took place in Jerusalem between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. Usually, we gather together several times during the week. We come together for Maundy Thursday worship. We come together for Good Friday worship. We come together for the Vigil of Easter. Every year, we journey together through the week and through these worship services.
This year, we are not coming together for these services. Instead, we are being encouraged to stay away from one another. This time, instead of experiencing physical community, we are experiencing physical separation or what has been given the term social distancing. We will be in our homes, separate from our communities, watching worship on one of the live-streams or thinking about worship and wishing we could be there.
As I have been preparing my services for this week at Zion, I have been thinking a lot about physical separation and Holy Week. Even though it is very different from what we usually experience, isn’t this what Jesus and His disciples faced during this week so many years ago? They experienced physical and social distancing.
If we think about the events of Maundy Thursday, this is the case. When we come together in our churches, we usually celebrate the event of Jesus washing the disciples’ feet or the Last Supper. We celebrate Jesus being the greatest servant the world has ever known, and we give thanks for the gift of the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. But what happened after that meal? Did Jesus and His disciples stay together?
We are told, in Scripture, after this meal is when Jesus was betrayed, arrested and put on trial. The disciples were not arrested with Jesus. They were separated from Him. One of them, Peter, denied even knowing Jesus. That is social distancing at its best, isn’t it?
In the midst of being separated from one another, did the disciples and Jesus stop having a meaningful relationship with one another? Did Jesus abandon the disciples even if they could not have Him right there with Him?
No, Jesus continues to have a relationship with these people even while He is on trial. Jesus continues to have a relationship with them even while He hangs on the cross and the dies. In fact, the reason Jesus dies on the cross is to give these people an even better relationship with God than they had before. Jesus keeps loving them.
Right now, in the midst of our physical and social separation, Jesus is still loving us. Even though we cannot be in worship together this year does not mean we cannot take part in the activities that affirm our relationship with Jesus during this precious time of year. We can still read our Bibles and remember the events of this week. We can still pray and give thanks to God for sending Jesus into the world to live for us, to die for us, and to rise for us. We can still support the work of our families of faith with our resources as a faithful response to all that God has done for us.
In addition to affirming our relationship with God during this very special week, we can also spend time in relationship with our neighbors. We can still call one another or send a text just to check in on one another and thank each other for journeying with us through this time that is very different than anything we have experienced before. As we do so, we can remind each other of this very special story, pray for one another, and be a source of comfort for one another, as we are grieving not being together in our usual way.
When we take the time to affirm our relationships with God and with one another, we continue to see that, yes, this year is different from other years. However, we also realize that the result of the events of the first Holy Week are not diminished just because we have to be apart. In fact, the opposite is true. The real reason for the first Holy Week is given more emphasis because we realize that what happened almost 2000 years ago gave us a relationship with God that is better than anything we can imagine, and we get to share that relationship with other people!
Just a thought …
Pastor Josh