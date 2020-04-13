The candles were lit on the altar.
White cloth was draped on the cross, and white tapestries hung on the walls.
Outside, flowers adorned the cross and the sign read, “He is risen. He is risen indeed, alleluia.”
But those were the only usual things for the Easter Sunday service at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly this year.
Due to the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, social distancing guidelines led the Rev. Jon Ellingworth to record and distribute the service to parishioners via Facebook.
A similar situation was occurring down at Janesville United Methodist Church, where white lilies and other colorful flowers adorned the altar, and a spring scene brightened the screen behind the pulpit.
But the Rev. Audrey Westendorf recorded her Easter message Saturday night and similarly distributed via email links, Facebook and YouTube.
In both instances, there were very few in the sanctuary — the pastor, someone playing music and another person to handle the camera and technology.
This was part of the trend of video broadcasts of services by area churches, whether live or taped. They have not held an in-person service since March 15, the same day Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be closed for at the time was four weeks, and two days before she announced a public health emergency to institute social distancing guidelines through the end of March. Those have since been extended to the end of April.
That meant pastors needed to be both resourceful and flexible. Ellingworth said the Lord’s supper, as communion is called in Christian liturgy, is usually celebrated each Sunday at 9 a.m.
“Since we are not having communion presently, I have prayed the Office of Matins on Sunday mornings, but I continue to use the propers (readings, prayers, and hymns) appointed for the day just as we would normally,” Ellingworth told Waverly Newspapers by email. “My desire is retaining as much continuity in our practice as we reasonably and practically are able.
“Personally, I refuse, at least at this point, to accept the ‘new normal,’ but I continue to hope that we will eventually experience a gradual return to corporate worship.”
Westendorf said the Easter service she recorded had a wide audience.
“It was nice to see that we had as many recorded as ‘reached’ as we usually have in attendance on Easter,” Westendorf said in an email. “We didn’t multiply any numbers but could have assumed the ‘reached’ number included more than one person watching some screens. Though we would have been happy to provide it for only one person.”
Ellingworth said preaching to a camera in an empty sanctuary is hard for him personally and has many mixed feelings about the matter.
“There is nothing that I love and enjoy more than worshipping with my congregation, proclaiming the Gospel to them publicly and corporately, and serving them with the Lord’s gifts of forgiveness, life, and salvation through Word and Sacrament. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he said.
“What I am doing right now, however, feels unnatural, uncomfortable, and unfulfilling. It is painful for me to stand in the pulpit and preach to an empty church, to speak a liturgical greeting and have to answer it myself, alone. However, the congregation has been very supportive, and many members have communicated to me one way or another that they are seeing the videos, reading the sermons, and that they appreciate it very much. That was particularly true Easter Sunday, and that made me feel a lot better.”
Westendorf said though the pews were vacant, the church building was not empty in her mind.
“Because God says He inhabits our praise, God was in the House, and present in everyone who was praising God no matter where they were at the time they watched the service,” she said.