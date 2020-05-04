Editor’s note: This is the third of a series of reports detailing how local businesses are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are always peaks and valleys in the car sales business. I’m confident we’ll get through this too,” said Travis Krueger, one of the three-member family-owned car sales team that includes brother Ted and founder Dennis Krueger.
“That stability over time is what sustains us. We are fortunate, having been here for 37 years,” he added. Through that time, they’ve see a fire that took their business to the floor, and have weather the financial crisis of 2008-09.
Declared an essential business by the governor to keep transportation and deliveries moving, Krueger added that while sales are slow, the Service Department stays busy. All 11 staff member have remained employed and are able to practice social distancing. Mechanics work within their own bays, and office workers have their own offices.
“There is less foot-traffic than usual, but we do a lot of internet sales. Our inventory is online. This is definitely a buyer’s market, especially for new vehicles,” Travis Krueger said. Dealer trades still connect buyers with other vendors.
Guidance for the State and from IADA (Iowa Auto Dealers Association) have provided information on best business practices for coping with COVID-19. Those practices include cleaning car door handles, keys, and touchpads.
“When a car comes in for service, the first thing we do is the clean keys, which is something we’ve done for the past few years, anyway. Mechanics handle keys with gloves and then strap on a plastic steering wheel wrap,” Krueger explained.
On the home front, Travis Krueger calls himself ‘fortunate’ to have his son Tanner, a soon-to-be Simpson College graduate at home with him. Tanner is finishing his last semester in Sports Marketing, a tough field to break into with sporting events cancelled. Golfers might spot Tanner — at a safe distance, on the Waverly Golf Course, his traditional summer job.