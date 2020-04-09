Four Waverly restaurants gave back to the workers of numerous local health clinics on April 7 and 8.
Pizza Ranch, The Other Place II, and East Bremer Diner and Ziggy’s Domino’s provided meals to several local health clinics to show our gratitude to the women and men who continue to care for and keep us safe during these uncertain times.
On Tuesday, they served the Shell Rock, Nashua, Janesville health clinics, while on Wednesday, they delivered to the Rohlf Memorial Clinic and Waverly Health Center.
“It’s the least we can to for those who are doing so much to help our surrounding communities,” said John Wiechmann, owner of Ziggy’s. “Thank you for your dedication and support.”