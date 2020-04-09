Gov. Kim Reynolds reported Thursday morning that the state's positive COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1,200 after the largest increase to date.
There were 125 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, increasing the total to 1,270 in 79 of the 99 counties. Reynolds added there have been another 882 tests that came back negative, for a statewide total of 13,703, and that the State Hygienic Lab has a capacity currently of 2,530 tests.
As of Wednesday night, which is when the Iowa Department of Public Health obtains the information, there have been 115 Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19, while 476 have recovered, a rate of 38%. However, two more people from Linn County have passed away — an elderly person (age 81 and up) and an older adult (age 61-80) — bringing the total to 29.
Iowa Workforce Development reported that between March 30 and April 3, there were 67,187 new unemployment claims and 92,952 continuous claims, which includes 3,147 claims for those who work in Iowa but live out-of-state. The state has paid out $27,565,232 in benefits, which are being paid out within 7-10 days of claims.
Gov. Reynolds said in her review of the health care regions, hospitals in the state are in good shape, and neither region have yet reached the level of 10 in a 12-point evaluation scale.
This is a developing story. A county-by-county breakdown of new cases will be released soon. Currently, there were just two cases in Bremer County and one in Butler County — Val Swinton, a pastor and former mayor of Clarksville, whose condition is reportedly improving.